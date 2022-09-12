Sean “Diddy” Combs & Fat Joe Land New STARZ Series

STARZ announced TODAY it will be producing a pilot for an untitled genre-busting series that blends interviews with celebrities and high-profile guests with an elevated documentary style format.

Grammy-nominated recording artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist Fat Joe will serve as host and executive producer with Sean "Diddy" Combs attached to executive produce with his production company REVOLT Studios. SpringHill's multi-Emmy award winning studio division, founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, will produce the pilot as well.

"We're about to create the biggest and most culturally-relevant series on television," Fat Joe said. "With Puff, LeBron, the incredible team at STARZ and myself teaming up, you have a dream team that is guaranteed to produce TV gold. Hosting a show has always been a dream of mine and I'm thankful for everyone who helped make it a reality. I promise you that we're going to push the envelope, deliver compelling interviews and provide pure entertainment. Do remember - you DON'T know who I know!"

"I'm excited to partner with STARZ and bring these cultural giants together to create the No. 1 show on television," said Sean "Diddy" Combs. "Fat Joe is a very authentic and respected voice in the culture that deserves a platform to bring these important conversations to a global audience on a major network."

"Time and time again, Fat Joe has delivered outstanding, insightful interviews with legendary personalities who define the zeitgeist, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the STARZ family," said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, STARZ. "Fat Joe, Sean Combs and LeBron James are inspirational icons, and we can't wait to get started on this incredible journey."

The series marks the culmination of the Bronx's native's evolution into becoming a media personality. In March 2020, Joe launched "The Fat Joe Show," a nightly Instagram Live talk-show where he interviewed politicians, musicians, athletes, actors, entrepreneurs and influential personalities such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Floyd Mayweather, Dwyane Wade, Jamie Foxx and Alicia Keys, among several others and the platform quickly blossomed into a news-breaking engine.

Over the years, Joe expanded his hosting repertoire, serving as a guest host for "The Wendy Williams Show" on multiple occasions and hosting the official recap for Triller's renowned VERZUZ platform over the past year.

The pilot will be produced by SpringHill for STARZ with LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron serving as executive producers. Senior Vice President, Head of Unscripted Programming, Alice Dickens-Koblin will oversee the project on behalf of STARZ.

Fat Joe is a Grammy-nominated recording artist, actor, entrepreneur, philanthropist and media personality who hails from the Bronx, New York. With an acclaimed career that has spanned four different decades, Joe has cemented his legacy as a hip-hop heavyweight, having amassed several multi-platinum and gold studio albums, mixtapes, singles and collaborations, including "Lean Back," "What's Luv," "Make It Rain," and "All The Way Up," among countless others.

He has shined in several acting roles over the course of his career, most notably starring alongside Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish in "Night School" as well as in Spike Lee's "She's Gotta Have It" Netflix series. Most recently, Joe teamed up with the New York City Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City to create the Bronx Relief Fund and raise over $1 million for families impacted by the tragic Bronx apartment fire at Twin Parks North-West.

Sean Combs has cemented himself as one of the most successful entrepreneurs and cultural icons of all-time. With an incomparable career that spans over three decades, Combs has amassed an unrivaled influence only matched by a proven ability to consistently innovate, evolve and boldly defy convention.

In 1991, Combs founded Bad Boy Entertainment, which in 1992, became a joint venture with Arista Records (BMG) under the leadership of Clive Davis. The label's first release was the Notorious B.I.G.'s Ready to Die, which Rolling Stone crowned No. 1 on its list of the 200 Greatest Hip Hop Albums of All-Time.

The seminal album marked the birth of a label that would introduce the world to memorable artists and super-groups like Lil Kim, Faith Evans, 112, Mase, Total, Junior Mafia, and The Lox. To date, Bad Boy has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, amassing countless Grammy Awards, Billboard No. 1 entries, and forming an extensive catalog of transcendent cult classics.

In 1997, following the untimely death of The Notorious B.I.G., Combs continued the legacy of his late friend by stepping into the forefront as a solo artist, releasing his first full-length album No Way Out in 1997.

His acclaimed debut made a definitive statement, winning the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, while also winning Best Rap Performance for the Faith Evans-assisted I'll Be Missing You. Combs has since landed countless number one records, won two Grammy Awards, and was named ASCAP's 'Songwriter of the Year'.

Combs has appeared in several films and is recognized for his role as both a television and film producer. In 2007, he played the leading role in A Raisin in the Sun on Broadway and reprised the role in a television adaptation for ABC.

The movie was nominated for three Emmy Awards, and Combs won an NAACP Awards for Best Actor for his role in the film. Combs has been an executive producer on numerous Academy Award-Winning films, including UNDEFEATED (2012), DOPE (2015), and Two Distant Strangers (2021).

Beyond music and entertainment, Combs has built a successful portfolio of companies. In 1998, Combs launched the Hip Hop high-fashion brand Sean John, which grew to become a $200 million company that redefined the rules of fashion. In 2007, Combs partnered with Diageo, the world's leading premium spirits company, to lead the emergence of Ciroc Vodka. In 2013, after years of dominant success in the vodka category, their partnership expanded with Combs' acquisition of luxury tequila brand DeLeón.

In the same year, Combs made history by launching REVOLT Media & TV, the first Black-owned multi-platform cable music network. REVOLT now reaches over 80 million homes and 20 million monthly viewers digitally, with carriers like Time Warner, Xfinity, and Verizon FiOs.

In 2016, Combs fulfilled a lifelong dream of opening a charter school for inner-city kids in New York by partnering with Dr. Steve Perry to open the Harlem Capital Prep School. Combs and Dr. Perry have expanded to open Capital Prep Bronx in 2020 and Capital Prep Harbor (CT) in 2021.

After 6 years away from the spotlight, Combs kicked off 2022 by announcing his official return to music with the launch of Love Records, signing an exclusive album deal with Motown Records.

On the heels of announcing his new label, Combs served as the Host and Executive Producer of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, exactly 25 years after winning his first ever Billboard Award.