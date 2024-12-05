Screenwriter Rob Edwards to Adapt 'Brown Sugar Fairies' as Animated Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Writer/Director Rob Edwards (“Princess & the Frog”, “Treasure Planet”) has signed on to write, direct, and produce the animated film version of “Brown Sugar Fairies: Saroja’s Quest.” The celebrated children’s book was written and created by Aiysha Sinclair, with art by Joyceline Furniss and published by Stranger Comics. Sinclair will also produce alongside Stranger Comics President Sebastian A. Jones.

“Saroja’s Quest” is the story of Peppa, an inquisitive ten-year-old girl who becomes best friends with a flower fairy named Saroja. The fairy is on a quest to find the sacred Lotus flower and return it to her Enchanted Land before her magical world is destroyed. When Peppa’s grandfather takes ill, she has a difficult choice to make -- to help her newfound friend save her home or use the last of its power to cure her grandfather. This is a story of compassion, bravery, and the magic of friendship.

”Aiysha has created a community in the world of fairytales and is known for being a true pioneer of the Black Fae movement through her books and dolls,” shares Edwards. “Stranger Comics is known in both the comic and children’s book industry for its diverse heroes and backdrops in afro-fantasy inspired settings with emotional themes that resonate universally on a deeply human level. With my experience in animation & love of the story, the collaboration was inevitable.” He continues, “We’re hoping” this movie will have heart, humor, and endearing characters that will hold a place in people's hearts for generations to come.”

Jones adds, ”It is time to celebrate Aiysha, who inspires and uplifts all who read her book, and all who meet her. I am just incredibly honored to work with her and Rob on the next journey of Brown Sugar Fairies. Rob’s storytelling is both beautifully lyrical and yet grounded in such a human way that will make us all believers of Aiysha’s magical fairytale.”

Sinclair elaborated, “When Sebastian presented the idea of Rob breathing cinematic life into my fairytale, to say I was excited is an understatement. Rob is a creative force and visionary; I just know he is the perfect partner to help Brown Sugar Fairies take flight across the silver screen!”

About Rob Edwards

ROB EDWARDS has written two classic animated films for Walt Disney Feature Animation, the Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG, and the Academy Award-nominated TREASURE PLANET. In 2025, he has three films being released including MARVEL’S CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD, SNEAKS and THE KING OF KINGS. Edwards also consulted on TANGLED, WRECK-IT RALPH, and FROZEN. He also wrote and directed the award-winning animated short film THE PARK BENCH and is currently writing projects for SHOWTIME, SONY, and MOFAC. Edwards is a 20-year veteran of television where he wrote and produced, several television shows, including "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” "Full House,” “A Different World,” “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Roc” and "In Living Color.” His graphic novel, DEFIANT, is a best seller in three categories on Amazon and is currently being made into a motion picture by Legion M. Edwards is an adjunct professor of screenwriting at the School of Cinematic Arts at USC and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, where he also serves on the SUMA Advisory Council.

Photo credit: Ross Oscar Knight

Comments