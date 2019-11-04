Screenvision Media Announces New Exhibitor Deals From ShowEast Week

Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema and premium video advertising, today announced the addition of Megaplex Theatres and a new deal with Epic Theatres, strengthening its robust network. Rounding out a strong 2019, Screenvision Media has signed 11 exhibitor partnership deals to date, including with Emagine Entertainment, increasing the company's total screen count to more than 15,000 nationwide with 8 of the top 10 exhibitors in the country.

"We deeply value our exhibitor partner relationships, which are the foundation of Screenvision Media's business," said Darryl Schaffer, Executive Vice President of Operations and Exhibitor Relations, Screenvision Media. "These deals underscore our company's value to exhibitors and our commitment to productive, impactful partnerships."

Screenvision Media's new multi-year relationship with Megaplex Theatres, based in Utah, encompasses 178 screens across 16 theatres. In addition, Screenvision Media's multi-year renewal with Epic Theatres includes new and expanded creative inventory. The relationship spans 122 screens across 11 theatres, targeting millions of moviegoers annually in Tampa, Orlando, West Palm Beach and Jacksonville.

"Today's announcements reflect the power of the Screenvision Media brand and competitive advantage we consistently deliver," said John Partilla, CEO, Screenvision Media. "We are proud of our industry leading exhibitor network, which has been built on deep relationships, innovative ideas and creative execution."

"Our new partnership reflects a shared passion for creating a memorable and engaging moviegoing experience," said Blake Andersen, President of Megaplex Theatres. "After assessing the marketplace, we believed Screenvision was best suited to our business based on their flexible and innovative strategies."

ShowEast was held on October 14th -17th and Screenvision Media was present to showcase its offerings to other delegates within the film industry.





