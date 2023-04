Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE: FEDS on ABC - Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Get all the scoop on A MILLION LITTLE THINGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, April 26, 2023! Gary and MAGGIE make a difficult decision. Katherine and Greta explore options for the future. Eddie and DELILAH realize they need to make a change. Watch a video preview of the new episode now!

April 20, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE GOLDBERGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, April 26, 2023! Things are finally working out for Adam, that is until he receives a letter from NYU which could change everything. Meanwhile, when BARRY hears the JTP have other friends outside their crew, he fears the end of their posse as they know it. Watch a video clip!