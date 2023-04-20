Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE: FEDS on ABC - Tuesday, April 25, 2023
9:00-10:00 p.m. – THE ROOKIE: FEDS: “Bloodline” (121)by TV Scoop Apr. 20, 2023
The FBI takes on a case from LAPD involving a serial murderer who has been leaving limbs across state lines. After the team follows a lead from Antoinette and Elena's forensic breakthroughs, the killer retaliates against Laura. (TV-14, DV)
Watch a preview here:
Related Stories View More TV Stories
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Get all the scoop on THE GOOD DOCTOR, airing on ABC on Monday, April 24, 2023! Dr. Glassman and Dr. Murphy’s relationship may be irreparably damaged following a tense moment during surgery. While Dr. Reznick struggles during her parental leave, Dr. Park may just be THE ONE she needs the most. Watch a video clip now!
Get all the scoop on FAMILY GUY, airing on FOX on Sunday, April 23, 2023! When Peter gets a job as the new night watchman, he and the guys turn Pawtucket Brewery into an after-hours bar. Meanwhile, Stewie and Brian’s plan to collect “lost dog” return money backfires. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Get all the scoop on BOB'S BURGERS, airing on FOX on Sunday, April 23, 2023! The kids become a part of a crustacean-themed wrestling show. Meanwhile, Linda tries to form a 21-day habit on the all-new “Crab-solutely Fabulous” episode of Bob’s Burgers. Watch a video clip now!
From This Author - TV Scoop
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 26, 2023
April 20, 2023
Get all the scoop on A MILLION LITTLE THINGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, April 26, 2023! Gary and MAGGIE make a difficult decision. Katherine and Greta explore options for the future. Eddie and DELILAH realize they need to make a change. Watch a video preview of the new episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 26, 2023
April 20, 2023
Get all the scoop on THE GOLDBERGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, April 26, 2023! Things are finally working out for Adam, that is until he receives a letter from NYU which could change everything. Meanwhile, when BARRY hears the JTP have other friends outside their crew, he fears the end of their posse as they know it. Watch a video clip!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WILL TRENT on ABC - Tuesday, April 25, 2023
April 20, 2023
Get all the scoop on WILL TRENT, airing on ABC on Tuesday, April 25, 2023! With Angie on leave, Will and Faith partner up with Ormewood to investigate a string of serial KILLER CASES tied to Will and Angie’s childhood and a chain of incidents, formerly investigated by Amanda and Evelyn. Watch a video preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE: FEDS on ABC - Tuesday, April 25, 2023
April 20, 2023
Get all the scoop on THE ROOKIE: FEDS, airing on ABC on Tuesday, April 25, 2023! The FBI takes on a case from LAPD involving a serial murderer who has been leaving limbs across state lines. After the team follows a lead from Antoinette and Elena’s forensic breakthroughs, the killer retaliates against Laura. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, April 24, 2023
April 20, 2023
Get all the scoop on THE GOOD DOCTOR, airing on ABC on Monday, April 24, 2023! Dr. Glassman and Dr. Murphy’s relationship may be irreparably damaged following a tense moment during surgery. While Dr. Reznick struggles during her parental leave, Dr. Park may just be THE ONE she needs the most. Watch a video clip now!
April 20, 2023
Get all the scoop on A MILLION LITTLE THINGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, April 26, 2023! Gary and MAGGIE make a difficult decision. Katherine and Greta explore options for the future. Eddie and DELILAH realize they need to make a change. Watch a video preview of the new episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 26, 2023
April 20, 2023
Get all the scoop on THE GOLDBERGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, April 26, 2023! Things are finally working out for Adam, that is until he receives a letter from NYU which could change everything. Meanwhile, when BARRY hears the JTP have other friends outside their crew, he fears the end of their posse as they know it. Watch a video clip!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WILL TRENT on ABC - Tuesday, April 25, 2023
April 20, 2023
Get all the scoop on WILL TRENT, airing on ABC on Tuesday, April 25, 2023! With Angie on leave, Will and Faith partner up with Ormewood to investigate a string of serial KILLER CASES tied to Will and Angie’s childhood and a chain of incidents, formerly investigated by Amanda and Evelyn. Watch a video preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE: FEDS on ABC - Tuesday, April 25, 2023
April 20, 2023
Get all the scoop on THE ROOKIE: FEDS, airing on ABC on Tuesday, April 25, 2023! The FBI takes on a case from LAPD involving a serial murderer who has been leaving limbs across state lines. After the team follows a lead from Antoinette and Elena’s forensic breakthroughs, the killer retaliates against Laura. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, April 24, 2023
April 20, 2023
Get all the scoop on THE GOOD DOCTOR, airing on ABC on Monday, April 24, 2023! Dr. Glassman and Dr. Murphy’s relationship may be irreparably damaged following a tense moment during surgery. While Dr. Reznick struggles during her parental leave, Dr. Park may just be THE ONE she needs the most. Watch a video clip now!