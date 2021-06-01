Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCY CALL on ABC - Friday, June 18, 2021

Experience bone-chilling phone calls to 911 call takers detailing a drunk mother speeding on a road in Wasilla, Alaska, with her child in the car; an intruder breaking into the New Orleans residence of a woman who is home alone; and a visibly sick woman walking through Ogden, Utah, claiming she has been poisoned with antifreeze. (TV-14, L)Emergency call takers from Austin, Texas; Ogden, Utah; New Orleans, Louisiana; Wasilla, Alaska; and Waukesha, Wisconsin, receive calls that will keep you on the edge of your seat.Hosted and executive produced by Luke Wilson, "Emergency Call" is a daring, new hour-long series that documents the first few crucial minutes of emergencies told through the lens of America's heroic 911 call takers.The series follows the dramatic moments leading up to the arrival of help rather than the events after the firefighters, police or emergency medical services teams arrive, and focuses on the extreme, suspenseful and sometimes humorous stories that flood 911 call centers.