Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCY CALL on ABC - Friday, June 18, 2021

Emergency call takers from Austin, Texas; Ogden, Utah; New Orleans, Louisiana; Wasilla, Alaska; and Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Jun. 1, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCY CALL on ABC - Friday, June 18, 2021 Experience bone-chilling phone calls to 911 call takers detailing a drunk mother speeding on a road in Wasilla, Alaska, with her child in the car; an intruder breaking into the New Orleans residence of a woman who is home alone; and a visibly sick woman walking through Ogden, Utah, claiming she has been poisoned with antifreeze. (TV-14, L)

Emergency call takers from Austin, Texas; Ogden, Utah; New Orleans, Louisiana; Wasilla, Alaska; and Waukesha, Wisconsin, receive calls that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Hosted and executive produced by Luke Wilson, "Emergency Call" is a daring, new hour-long series that documents the first few crucial minutes of emergencies told through the lens of America's heroic 911 call takers.

The series follows the dramatic moments leading up to the arrival of help rather than the events after the firefighters, police or emergency medical services teams arrive, and focuses on the extreme, suspenseful and sometimes humorous stories that flood 911 call centers.


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Showtime Sets Premiere Weekend for THE L WORD: GENERATION Q Photo

Showtime Sets Premiere Weekend for THE L WORD: GENERATION Q

SON Will Premiere July 8th on Shudder Photo

SON Will Premiere July 8th on Shudder

Universal Studios Hollywood is Hiring More Than 2,000 People Photo

Universal Studios Hollywood is Hiring More Than 2,000 People

Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Steve Basilone Photo

Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Steve Basilone


From This Author TV Scoop