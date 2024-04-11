Scoop: Coming Up on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE on FOX - Monday, April 15, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After scouring the country for America’s best dancers, only 10 remain as the competition continues with JoJo Siwa returning to the judging panel. This season the challenges will come off the shiny stage floor and into the real world where each week the dancers will be tested by world-class choreographers and pushed to their limits. Based on the challenges the bottom performers will have to dance for their lives and someone will be eliminated every week until the season finale where one person will win $100,000 and be crowned the winner of So You Think You Can Dance. THIS WEEK the dancers will split into two groups and take on music video challenges choreographed by Emmy nominee Luther Brown and choreographers Phillip and Makenzie Chbeeb. Who will have what it takes to continue in the competition and who will go home? Tune into the all-new “Challenge #1: Music Videos” episode of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Monday, April 15 (9:02 - 10:00 ET/PT) on FOX. (DAN-1805) (TV-14 D, L)

So You Think You Can Dance returns to FOX on Monday, MARCH 4 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) for its 18th season with an all-new format, hosted by Cat Deeley. Global superstar, dancer and internet sensation JoJo Siwa returns to the judging panel of the Emmy Award-winning dance competition series alongside SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE All-Star and Emmy-nominated choreographer Allison Holker and DANCING WITH THE STARS alum choreographer and pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy. This season, during the auditions round, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE All-Star Comfort Fedoke, an associate choreographer on the new film Wicked and associate choreographer for Cabaret on London’s West End, will join Allison Holker and Maksim Chmerkovskiy on the judging panel to audition dancers FROM across the country as they showcase their talent in a wide array of dance styles including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom and more, in hopes of securing one of ten coveted spots on the show.



Season 18 will infuse the long-running hit with a new format reflecting the authentic experience of building a successful career in dance, as so many SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE alums have. Each week, contestants will compete in new, intense dance challenges that will give them a real taste of the career, FROM performing in a music video or a football halftime show to going toe-to-toe on stage with a Broadway performer. In the end, it will be up to the judges to decide their fate. Eliminations will take place weekly, with the Top 3 finalists competing in the season’s spectacular finale, but only one will win the $100,000 grand prize and be crowned the winner of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE Season 18.



This season will also debut new storytelling elements to further capture the authentic ups and downs experienced by professional dancers. For the first time ever, in addition to the big spectacle dance numbers that SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE has long been famous for, viewers will get a documentary-style inside look at the contestants’ dynamics, following them throughout the competition as they go through their personal and competitive journeys, including the daily struggles, new relationships, personality clashes and more.



These new dimensions to the show’s format reflect and celebrate its consistency in launching illustrious dance careers for its contestants, who can be FOUND in the dance troupes for SUPERSTAR musical acts, on Broadway stages, on every dance show on TV and beyond. Each year, amateurs gain the experience and exposure to launch successful careers, and the real-world challenges of the 18th season will prove their professional readiness more than ever. Last year, ballroom dancer Alexis Warr FROM Orem, UT was named the winner of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE during the live two-hour season finale on FOX. Warr waltzed off with the grand prize winnings and prestigious title of “America’s Favorite Dancer.”



Over the course of its 17 seasons, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE has received 72 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 17 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography for Al Blackstone (2020); Mandy Moore (2018); Travis Wall (2017, 2015); Mia Michaels (2011, 2010 and 2007); Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo (2014 and 2011); Tyce Diorio (2009); and Wade Robson (2008 and 2007). The hit series also received awards in the category of Outstanding Costumes in 2014, 2010 and 2009, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design in 2012 and 2011.



So You Think You Can Dance is FROM 19 Entertainment (a part of Sony Pictures Television) and Dick Clark Productions. The series is executive produced by Daniel Martin who also serves as showrunner and BARRY Adelman, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman. Cat Deeley also serves as producer.