Scoop: Coming Up on NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Monday, June 17, 2024

Maria, a non-profit coordinator from San Antonio, TX, and Josh, an event manager from Chicago, IL face off in game one. In game two Carie, a Customer Service Agent from Seattle, WA plays against Chinedu, a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner from Dallas, TX.

Each one-hour episode of NAME THAT TUNE is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other, as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band.

The contests feature a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. THE PLAYER with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the final Golden Medley round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize in the all-new “Clinical Finish” episode of NAME THAT TUNE airing Monday, June 17 (8:00 - 9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NTU-408) (TV-PG D, L)

Name That Tune is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment and BiggerStage. On behalf of BiggerStage, Sean O’Riordan serves as executive producer and Shane Byrne serves as the series’ showrunner. Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein also are executive producers.

Comments

