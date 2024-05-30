Scoop: Coming Up on GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS on FOX - Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Teams Ramsay and Vanderpump are challenged to create unique concept bars that stand out in a crowded market. From curating the cocktail menu to choosing the decor, the entrepreneurs must create an immersive experience that will be judged purely on customer feedback.

Then, one member of the losing team is eliminated from the competition in the all-new “Bar Wars” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Wednesday, June 5 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FDS-203) (TV-14 D, L)

Culinary icon, Gordon Ramsay, welcomes hospitality industry leader Lisa Vanderpump, to the second season of the high-stakes competition series Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars. The two titans, who each bring their own expert knowledge, unique leadership styles and fiercely competitive nature, will face-off in the search for the next great food and beverage star. In a new twist this season, the entrepreneurs will pitch themselves and their products, services or business ideas to Gordon and Lisa, who will then choose contestants to build their respective teams. The battle commences as the teams are put through “Business Bootcamp,” designed to test their tenacity, initiative, perseverance and ambition as business leaders.

With a $250,000 prize on the line, these entrepreneurs will be challenged in all aspects of running a food or beverage enterprise, including re-marketing a food product, innovating a new product, building brand loyalty, sales pitching and management. In addition to Gordon and Lisa, the challenges will be evaluated by guest judges, curated focus groups and customer feedback, profit and loss metrics, and market and corporate feedback. In the end, the ultimate outcome for Gordon and Lisa will be whose mentorship leads to victory for one of their team’s Food Stars hopefuls.

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is produced by Studio Ramsay Global, a FOX Entertainment company. Gordon Ramsay serves as an executive producer, while Deborah Sargeant serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Comments