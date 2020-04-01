Science Channel Announces New Series BLACK FILES DECLASSIFIED

Every year, the government funds clandestine programs collectively called the black budget. But what's exactly behind these secretive missions operating around the globe? Former CIA operative Mike Baker will dig into these mysterious programs each week in BLACK FILES DECLASSIFIED, premiering Thursday, April 2, at 10 PM ET/PT on Science Channel.



With unprecedented access, Mike will look at different top-secret government program steeped in cutting edge science. Conducting his own research, speaking with journalists, experts, former government and black file officials and scientists, he'll stop at nothing to delve deeper into these black files than has ever been done before.



In the first episode, Mike will explore a top-secret aviation program funded by a mysterious money trail that could revolutionize flight transportation by attaining Mach 5 speeds, nearly 4,000 mph. But could this hypersonic speed technology fall into the wrong hands? Mike delves into the black files and explores how a few nations are working on hypersonic missiles, capable of reaching their target in minutes and completely unstoppable.



In another episode, Mike digs into another clandestine program, investigating the credible sources of alien sightings and a program dedicated to researching, tracking and identifying UFOs. Even within the government, most don't know about the program. Are they capturing hostile spy craft? Testing out latest technology? Or could it be something else? A series of recently released videos filmed by the Department of Defense show a technology that scientists and aviation experts agree is beyond our capability and very possibly, something from beyond our world. Mike Baker looks into one of the most fascinating subjects of our time.



Each week, BLACK FILES DECLASSIFIED will seek out the truth behind some of the world's most intriguing mysteries. From a space-based military program to an undefeatable army with superhuman strength and the ability to kill with their minds, Mike will pull back the curtain on the programs that sound more like Science fiction than truth.

In addition to watching the series on Science Channel, viewers can check out new episodes each week by visiting ScienceChannel.com/BlackFilesDeclassified or by downloading The Science Channel GO app. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #BlackFiles and following Science Channel on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.



BLACK FILES DECLASSIFIED is produced for Science Channel by Espiritus Productions and Spark TV. For Espiritus Productions executive producers are Michelle and Bill Katz. For Spark TV, executive producer is Paul Wooding. For Science Channel, Wyatt Channell is Executive Producer and Andrew Lessner is Producer.





