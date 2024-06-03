Sarah Snook to Star in Peacock Series ALL HER FAULT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sarah Snook, who was recently seen on the West End in her acclaimed one-woman adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray, will be returning to the small screen in a new thriller series from Peacock.

The series, titled All Her Fault, will see Snook as the main character Marissa Irvine. Snook also serves as an executive producer of the series, written, created, and executive produced by Megan Gallagher and based on the novel by Andrea Mara.

According to the description, “Marissa Irvine arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She isn’t the nanny. She doesn’t have Milo. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Snook recently won an Olivier Award for her performance in the aforementioned production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, which will likely be transferring to Broadway sometime next season. A film adaptation of the production is also in the works. On-screen, Snook appeared in HBO's hit series Succession.

Photo Courtesy of CBS

