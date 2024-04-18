Kip Williams' THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Film Rights Acquired by Cate Blanchett's Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Picture Of Dorian Gray will be making its way to screens!

According to Deadline, Cate Blanchett's production company Dirty Films have purchased the film rights to the current West End production of Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray.

This version of the classic novel is adapted by Kip Williams, who reimagined the story as a vehicle for a single actor to play all the characters through the use of video screens. Originally debuting in Australia, the production has had several best-selling runs since that time and is now playing on the West End. Blanchett attended the opening night of the London premiere in February.

Sarah Snook, known for her role as Shiv Roy in Succession, is currently playing all 26 roles in the show and recently won an Olivier Award for Best Actress for her performance.

It is unknown how the film would utilize the technology or replicate the "cine-theatre"- a term coined by Williams- for which this production is known. Reports indicate that Andrew Upton, co-founder of Dirty Films, has already begun collaborative work with Williams on a treatment.

It is also unclear if Blanchett would appear in the film or is only producing.

About The Picture of Dorian Gray

The stunning modern reworking of Wilde's devastatingly brilliant story is adapted and directed by Sydney Theatre Company's Artistic Director Kip Williams.

Williams' interpretation of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil holds striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society's narcissistic obsession with youth.

Enrapturing audiences, the acclaimed Australian premiere season in 2020 was extended twice in Sydney and played to critical and audience acclaim throughout the country.

Sydney Theatre Company's The Picture of Dorian Gray is adapted and directed by Kip Williams, based on the novel by Oscar Wilde. The Picture of Dorian Gray stars Sarah Snook. Design is by Marg Horwell, Lighting Design by Nick Schlieper, Composition & Sound Design by Clemence Williams, and Video Design by David Bergman. The London season is produced by Michael Cassel, Adam Kenwright, Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen, Daryl Roth, Amanda Lipitz and Henry Tisch, Jonathan Church.

The production will run through May 11, 2024.