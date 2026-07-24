Conan O'Brien on Greasing His Head to Prevent Sunburn on THE VIEW

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Conan O'Brien brought his signature self-deprecating humor to THE VIEW, sharing a story about greasing his head to guard against sunburn. The anecdote, centered on the practical challenges of maintaining his famously pale complexion in the sun, drew on the kind of absurdist personal storytelling that has defined O'Brien's public persona.

The appearance on THE VIEW gave O'Brien a platform to engage with the daytime audience in a more conversational format, leaning into the kind of physical comedy and personal observation that has long been central to his comedic voice. The sunburn anecdote fit squarely within that tradition, turning an everyday inconvenience into a comic set piece.

THE VIEW, the ABC daytime program, has featured a range of guests in recent weeks, including discussions spanning entertainment, politics, and culture across its panel format.

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