Sandra Bullock Battles Jimmy Fallon in Noise-Canceling WHISPER CHALLENGE

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Sandra Bullock stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon for a round of the Whisper Challenge, a game built around trying to lip-read and guess words, names and phrases while wearing noise-canceling headphones that block out the speaker's voice.

The format has Bullock and Fallon taking turns mouthing random terms to each other while unable to hear anything but static, leaving the other person to guess based purely on lip movement and context. The segment leans on quick reactions and repeated attempts as each of them tries to land on the correct word before time or patience runs out.

Rather than a standard conversation, the appearance centers entirely on the back-and-forth of the game itself, with Bullock and Fallon working through a string of random prompts under the headphones. The mismatched guesses and corrections play out as the core of the segment, giving both participants repeated chances to get it right.

The clip captures the full arc of the challenge, from early misfires to eventual correct guesses, with the noise-canceling setup driving most of the comedic tension throughout the segment.

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