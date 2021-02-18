Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires THE MAN WHO SOLD HIS SKIN

Samuel Goldwyn Films has picked up the U.S. distribution rights for The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia's Short-listed entry for Best International Film for the 93rd Academy Awards®.

"The Man Who Sold His Skin," is written and directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, and stars Yahya Mahyni, Dea Liane, Koen De Bouw and Monica Bellucci.

The film tells the story of Sam Ali, a young sensitive and impulsive Syrian, left his country for Lebanon to escape the war. To be able to travel to Europe and live with the love of his life, he accepts to have his back tattooed by one of by the World's most sulfurous contemporary artist. Turning his own body into a prestigious piece of art, Sam will however come to realize that his decision might actually mean anything but freedom.

"The Man Who Sold His Skin is a powerful film that draws you in utilizing drama and satire to tell a story that intertwines humanity and art," said Peter Goldwyn of Samuel Goldwyn Films.

"I am honored that Samuel Goldwyn Film is going to distribute our film in the US," said director Kaouther Ben Hania. "They have a long history of successfully distributing excellent films, and I am thrilled that "The Man Who Sold His Skin" is going to join that impressive list."

"The Man Who Sold His Skin" is produced by Nadim Cheikhrouha of Tanit Films along with Habib Attia, Annabella Nezri, Thanassis Karathanos, Martin Hampel, Andreas Rocksen of Cinetelefilms. Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion, Kwassa Films, and Laika Film & Television.

This is Kaouther's Ben Hania's second film to be the Tunisian Oscar® submission following her 2017 film "Beauty and the Dogs." She is also known for her features, "Le Challat De Tunis", and "Les Imams Vont À L'école".

Paris based BAC Films negotiated the deal with Samuel Goldwyn.