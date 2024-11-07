Sam Worthington, Ben Mendelsohn, & More Cast in Biblical Thriller BETHLEHEM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Angel Studios has announced BETHLEHEM as the next theatrical project from multi-award-winning SOUND OF FREEDOM Director Alejandro Monteverde.

BETHLEHEM is an epic saga of an extraordinary young woman who will do anything to protect her newborn son from the murderous KING Herod, who is obsessed with finding and killing the child. The film reimagines one of the MOST INFAMOUS stories in history - Herod’s slaughter of the innocents in Bethlehem - as a profound spiritual thriller.

Sam Worthington (AVATAR) will play Herod’s son Antipater, Ben Mendelsohn (ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY) will play the devil Nahash, Gael Garcia Bernal (MOZART IN THE JUNGLE) is Joachim, and the project will introduce Deva Cassel in the role of Mary.

For creative reasons, the producers are maintaining the mystery of who is playing KING Herrod, as the actor is virtually unrecognizable in the role.

In terms of storytelling, the film does something new, almost revolutionary: it combines one of the most renowned stories ever told with elements of classic tragedy. In fact, these two strands are woven together so tightly it’s impossible to separate them, allowing the film to explore this timeless story with a fresh sense of its real tragic context.

“When I first met Alejandro and experienced his passion for filmmaking, I felt like I had just encountered the next Frank Capra,” says Jordan Harmon, President of Angel Studios. “His approach to sharing stories is always unique, accessible, and powerful. I am thrilled to experience firsthand how he is bringing the story of BETHLEHEM to life. We are honored to share his art and his passion for filmmaking with the world.”

BETHLEHEM is produced by Leo Severino and Eduardo Verasteugi, and will again pair Monteverde with Screenwriter Rod Barr, Cinematographer Gorka Gomez Andreu and Production Designer Carlos Lagunas. The project is executive produced by Noli Molla and Gary Hamilton.

This announcement comes on the heels of Monteverde’s films SOUND OF FREEDOM and CABRINI. Both films achieved acclaim from fans and critics alike. SOUND OF FREEDOM is one of the highest grossing independent films in history with $250M in worldwide box office receipts. It also received a rare A+ CinemaScore and has a 99% Popcorn meter on Rotten Tomatoes. Equally impressive, CABRINI received an A CinemaScore and is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 90% critics score and a 98% Popcorn Meter. BETHLEHEM is the first of five films as part of a new partnership with Angel Studios.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

