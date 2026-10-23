Saint Rene's 'By My Side-Stripped Version' From XO KITTY S. 3

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Lakeshore Records has announced the release of 'By My Side-Stripped Version,' an original song from the third season of XO, KITTY, available digitally October 23. The track was created by songwriter and producer Saint Rene.

Season 3 of the series, starring Anna Cathcart, is streaming now on Netflix.

The song can be streamed at https://orcd.co/bymyside-str.

About XO, KITTY Season 3

Kitty Song Covey returns for her final year at KISS with her perfect senior year mapped out. She's going to make meaningful memories with her friends, grow closer to her relatives in Korea, and make big decisions about her future. And she's going to define her relationship with Min Ho. For real this time. But when surprise revelations throw her plans and relationships off course, Kitty will have to learn to embrace the unexpected.

About Saint Rene

Joshua Rene is a Tampa, Florida–born songwriter, vocalist, producer, and vocal producer. A '90s baby raised on a steady mix of pop, R&B, and hip-hop, he's driven by a passion for creating music that makes people move while genuinely feeling something. Joshua's work has earned placements across major platforms including ESPN, FOX, Netflix, Paramount+, and NBC. He has collaborated with artists signed to leading labels such as UMG, Roc Nation, and Interscope.

About Lakeshore Records

Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more.







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