STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE Returns With New Episodes on HBO Max

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A weeks-ahead trailer for STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE has arrived on HBO Max, previewing upcoming episodes of the series centered on one unlikely hero attempting, and repeatedly failing, to save infinite universes. New episodes drop Thursdays at 9pm ET on the platform.

STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE stars Kevin Sussman, reprising the character of Stuart Bloom from THE BIG BANG THEORY. The cast also includes Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, John Ross Bowie, Josh Brener, and Jonathan Frakes. The series features Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, and Zak Penn among its creative team.

The show has generated a dedicated companion podcast hosted by Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton, which releases new episodes following each installment of the series. The podcast covers multiverse theories, comic book references, Easter eggs, and behind-the-scenes stories, including creator interviews and cast conversations tied directly to each episode.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the official podcast trailer for STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE, which offered a first look at the companion series hosted by Day and Wheaton ahead of the show's ongoing weekly rollout.

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