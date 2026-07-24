Cody Rhodes Attended Comic-Con Dressed as His STREET FIGHTER Movie Character

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Cody Rhodes stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to talk about starring in the Street Fighter film, revealing that he attended Comic-Con dressed as his character from the movie. The appearance gave Rhodes a chance to describe the experience of moving through one of pop culture's largest conventions while fully in costume, blending his wrestling celebrity with his new film identity in a setting built for exactly that kind of crossover.

Rhodes also discussed wrestling WWE Champion CM Punk, adding a wrestling dimension to what began as a movie promotion appearance. The conversation with host Jimmy Fallon covered the Street Fighter movie, the Comic-Con costume appearance, and his match against CM Punk.

The Street Fighter project marks a notable step into feature film work for Rhodes, who has built his public profile primarily through WWE. His Comic-Con appearance in character suggests the film's promotional campaign is leaning into his existing fanbase while reaching the broader genre audience that attends the convention.

Rhodes covered three distinct topics across the segment: the Street Fighter movie, the Comic-Con costume appearance, and the CM Punk match, making the interview one of the more wide-ranging appearances he has made on late-night television in support of his expanding career outside the ring.

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