STARZ Nabs THREE WOMEN Starring Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, Dewanda Wise & Gabrielle Creevy

The series is based on the #1 New York Times bestselling book of the same name from acclaimed author and the show’s creator Lisa Taddeo.

Mar. 02, 2023  

STARZ announced TODAY it has picked up the 10-episode drama "Three Women," based on the #1 New York Times bestselling book of the same name from acclaimed author and the show's creator Lisa Taddeo.

The series stars Shailene Woodley ("Big Little Lies," The Descendants), Betty Gilpin ("Gaslit," "GLOW"), DeWanda Wise ("She's Gotta Have It," Jurassic World: Dominion), Gabrielle Creevy ("In My Skin," "The Pact"), Blair Underwood ("In Treatment, Impeachment: AMERICAN CRIME Story," "Your Honor") and John Patrick Amedori ("Dear White People," She Won't Forget). Laura Eason ("The Loudest Voice," "House of Cards") is the series showrunner.

"We are proud to welcome 'Three Women' to the STARZ family. The show is anchored by such remarkable talent both in front of and behind the camera and aligns perfectly with our commitment to telling stories by, for and about women," said Alison Hoffman, President, Domestic Networks, STARZ.

Taddeo, who also wrote the pilot episode, said, "We set out to make a bluntly beautiful show about the way that women want and suffer and thrill, the way they make love and take love. That STARZ will be the home for 'Three Women' is not merely right and perfect, but also a force of auspicious change. I cannot wait for the world to see these raw and real stories on a network committed to the complexity and firepower of the female experience."

"With its unwavering commitment to supporting and amplifying female-driven stories, we have found the perfect home for 'Three Women' at STARZ," said Eason. "Our whole team - writers, directors, cast, and crew - is deeply proud of what we've made and I am incredibly grateful to STARZ for believing in our vision and cannot wait to share this show with the world."

"Three Women" is an intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire that finds three women on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina (Gilpin), a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane (Wise), a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard (Underwood), until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story.

Maggie (Gabrielle Creevy), a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular "ordinary" women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

Taddeo and Eason also serve as executive producers alongside Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. "Three Women" is produced by Showtime.



