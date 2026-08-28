SMALL PROPHETS to Premiere on Apple TV, Starring Sir Michael Palin

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Apple TV announced that it has landed season one of 'Small Prophets,' the acclaimed six-episode comedy from BAFTA Award-winning creator, writer and director Mackenzie Crook ('Detectorists') that premiered on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two in the U.K. earlier this year. The series will premiere on Apple TV on October 7, 2026, excluding the U.K., where it will be available to Apple TV subscribers in 2027.

The series features a host of beloved comedy stars including Mackenzie Crook, Pearce Quigley ('Detectorists'), Lauren Patel ('Waterloo Road'), BAFTA Award winner Sir Michael Palin ('Monty Python'), BAFTA Award winner Sophie Willan ('Alma's Not Normal'), BAFTA Award nominee Jon Pointing ('Big Boys') and SAG Award nominee Paul Kaye ('Game of Thrones').

The first season of the series holds a rare, perfect 100% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and won the Best Series Award, International Panorama at Series Mania in March 2026.

'Small Prophets' is a comic tale of the eccentric Michael Sleep (Quigley) who, since his darling Clea disappeared seven years ago, has lived a very ordinary life. He works in a DIY store, visits his dad Brian (Palin) and hopes for Clea to return. One day Brian shares an old recipe involving rainwater, horse manure and more than a little alchemy. With recipe in hand, Michael sets out (albeit with some skepticism) to create homunculi - magical spirits that can predict the future - in the hope they have the answer to his burning question, 'will I ever see Clea again?'

Michael gets help from his young coworker Kacey (Patel), an unlikely friendship that blossoms partly (but not wholly) through their mutual dislike of store manager Gordon (Mackenzie Crook). Their friendship adds to the frustration and intrigue of his nosy neighbors (Willan, Pointing) who are obsessed with trying to find out what the hell is going on in the garden shed.

'Small Prophets' was filmed and set in and around Manchester. The series incorporates visually stunning animation elements throughout a story of friendships and hope, the magical and the mundane, and where secrets and lies lurk in a suburban cul-de-sac.

The series is produced by Treasure Trove and Blue House Productions, and is created, written and directed by Mackenzie Crook. Executive producers are Mackenzie Crook and Lisa Thomas for Treasure Trove Productions, and Christine Gernon and Emma Strain for Blue House Productions. Apple TV acquired 'Small Prophets' from international distributor Sphere Abacus.

About Apple TV

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 878 wins and 3,819 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning, history-making comedies 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Oscar Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Photo Credit: Apple TV



Photo Credit: Apple TV

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