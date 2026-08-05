TRAUMA Series Starring Richard Madden Set at Paramount+

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Paramount+ has announced TRAUMA, a new medical action-thriller series from Lionsgate Television and 42 Management & Production starring Golden Globe winner Richard Madden. The series, currently a Working Title, will premiere on Paramount+ in all available territories excluding the United Kingdom and Ireland, with Prime Video and Paramount+ co-producing.

Production is set to begin in October 2026. The series stars Golden Globe-winning actor Richard Madden (Game of Thrones, Bodyguard, Eternals).

Logline

When terrorists seize a busy London Hospital and take the Prime Minister hostage during surgery, former Royal Marines medic turned ER doctor Jim Marchant (Richard Madden) must fight his way through the building to save everyone inside. As he takes the hospital floor by floor, the balance of power shifts—and the building becomes a deadly battle of strategy, nerve and survival.

Trauma, which is a Working Title, is produced by Lionsgate Television and 42. The series is created by Geoff Bussetil (Slow Horses, Scoop, Skins), who will also write. Prime Video and Paramount+ will co-produce. The series is directed by Daniel Syrkin (Tehran, MobLand) and produced by Chrissy Skinns (A Spy Among Friends, The Last Kingdom), with 42's Chris Kennedy serving as co-producer. Madden, Syrkin and 42's Ben Pugh and Ben Cavey will executive produce.

Trauma came together through a unique co-production model brokered by Lionsgate Television and 42, bringing together Prime Video and Paramount+ for distribution. Lionsgate holds a minority stake in 42.

'Trauma is exactly the kind of bold, global and propulsive storytelling we want Paramount+ audiences to experience,' said Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+. 'Geoff Bussetil has crafted a nail-biting thriller that puts our audience inside one impossible night with a hero played by the incredibly talented Richard Madden. We can't wait for viewers around the world to feel their pulse racing alongside his.'

'This premium global series has come together through exceptional creative collaboration and innovative dealmaking,' said Scott Herbst, EVP & Head of Scripted Development, Lionsgate Television. 'Together with 42, we've assembled a best-in-class team of partners in Prime Video and Paramount+, and the result is a gripping, high-stakes series that showcases Geoff Bussetil's distinctive vision and Richard Madden's undeniable appeal. Trauma demonstrates what's possible when strong creative and distribution partners align behind ambitious, internationally resonant storytelling.'

42's Managing Director of International TV, Ben Cavey, added: 'Geoff Bussetil has crafted an absolute page turner of a thriller, which uniquely brings together the fast-paced energy of a hospital ER with a high-stakes siege thriller. It's hard to imagine a more perfect director than Daniel Syrkin, with his brilliant mastery of on-screen tension and complex drama – and Richard Madden was of course made to play this flawed but good-hearted hero, an ex-military man turned Doctor who is about to have the longest and most intense shift of his life.'

Madden can next be seen in Netflix's upcoming series Trinity. Previously, he starred in Amazon's feature film Killer Heat and Marvel Studios' Eternals, directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao. In 2019, Madden won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for Netflix's Emmy Award-nominated series Bodyguard. He also starred in both seasons of The Russo Brothers' Citadel. He is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern, LLP.

This announcement follows other recent greenlights from Paramount+ including Ascent starring Viola Davis, the Clueless Sequel Event Series with Alicia Silverstone returning, Laird, led by Kenneth Branagh, Fear Not starring Anne Hathaway, 9/12 starring Jeremy Strong and Discretion starring Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning.

TRAUMA follows Jim Marchant, a former Royal Marines medic turned ER doctor played by Madden, who must navigate a London hospital seized by terrorists holding the Prime Minister hostage during surgery. The series is created and written by Geoff Bussetil, whose previous credits include SLOW HORSES and SKINS, and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Chrissy Skinns will produce, with Chris Kennedy serving as co-producer, and Madden, Syrkin, Ben Pugh and Ben Cavey set to executive produce.

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