HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Season 3: Sheepstealer Clashes With Team Black's Dragons

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HBO Max has posted a full 4K dragon battle sequence from HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASON 3, centering on the wild dragon Sheepstealer as it collides with Team Black's dragons. The clip follows Rhaenyra Targaryen after she discovers who truly rode Sheepstealer during the Battle of the Gullet, a revelation that sets the confrontation in motion.

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASON 3 is HBO's prequel to Game of Thrones, based on George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood and set 200 years before the original series. The season follows House Targaryen as rival factions battle for control of the Iron Throne, with Emma D'Arcy starring as Rhaenyra Targaryen and James Norton as Ormund Hightower among the ensemble driving the conflict.

The season has been rolling out its eight episodes weekly on HBO, with the platform releasing a steady stream of battle footage and behind-the-scenes material tied to individual episodes and characters. This latest clip adds to that run of releases, giving fans a direct look at how the Sheepstealer confrontation plays out on screen.

The dragon battle follows other recent HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASON 3 releases from HBO Max, including a clip covering Ser Criston Cole's final battle against the Rivermen and the Winter Wolves, part of the platform's ongoing rollout of footage from the season.

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