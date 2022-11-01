Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SLTV Launches Season 5 Of Celebrity Talk Show THE SIMONETTA LANE SHOW

The Simonetta Lein Show will help you connect with your favorite celebrities deeply, intimately, and meaningfully.

Nov. 01, 2022  

Life is all about wishes and dreams - one way or another. Every single one of us is working to achieve something of value in life, something worth striving for, and in the end something that can make a difference.

However, some of us just can't muster up the courage to even wish for what our hearts truly desire. Sometimes we need someone who can help us articulate our wishes. Simonetta Lein, literally known as the Wishmaker, is one such person. Her incredible endeavor, The Wishwall Foundation, helps people, especially those struck by tragedies, to make their wishes come true.

Simonetta Lein is excited to grant another wish of her fans and followers. Yes! Season 5 of The Simonetta Lein Show (SLTV) has just launched on IG.

If you are hearing about Simonetta Lein or SLTV for the first time, here is all you need to know.

Simonetta Lein is an unbelievably talented, hardworking, and beautiful celebrity TV host, fashion influencer, and businesswoman. Simonetta Lein is living proof of the fact that you can succeed at whatever you want if you just close your eyes, make a wish, and strive for it from your heart. After moving to the United States from Italy, she started her career FROM SCRATCH and garnered immense success.

Simonetta is now the host and producer of one of the top shows in the world, The Simonetta Lein Show. The Simonetta Lein Show (SLTV) was ranked #27 by Hollywood Entertainment News, out of the top 60 internationally acclaimed shows. The success of The Simonetta Lein Show (SLTV) is evident from the fact that it surpassed many top-rated shows. It outperformed The Adam Carolla Show, THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah: Ears Edition", The Sean Hannity Show, and many others. It was featured on the NASDAQ billboard in Times Square, following her appearance on the cover of Forbes magazine in March 2022.

The Simonetta Lein Show (SLTV) talks about more than just fashion. Tom Arnold on SLTV discussed the importance of parenting, crossing an outstanding 27 million views on Instagram. Don McClean discussed his musical endeavors on the show, reaching an exceptional 20 million-plus views. People are hungry for such meaningful discussions, and that's precisely what SLTV is offering. No wonder the show gathered more than 850 million views on Instagram in the last season.

The Simonetta Lein Show will help you connect with your favorite celebrities deeply, intimately, and meaningfully. The 5th season of The Simonetta Lean Show (SLTV) is now available on IG. Like season 4 and all others, season 5 will bring you joy, inspiration, knowledge, and wisdom. Tune in today!

Watch The Simonetta Lein Show on SLTV here:

https://www.instagram.com/simonettalein/



