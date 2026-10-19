SLOW HORSES Season 7 to Cast Varada Sethu, Tuppence Middleton, Merab Ninidze
The Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning espionage drama will adapt Mick Herron's Bad Actors novel for the upcoming season.
Apple TV announced the season seven cast for 'Slow Horses,' including Varada Sethu ('The Other Bennet Sister,' 'Andor,' 'Doctor Who'), Ethan Moorhouse ('The Moment,' 'Ludwig,' 'Mobland'), Tuppence Middleton ('Downton Abbey: A New Era,' 'Mank,' 'Death by Lighting'), Merab Ninidze ('Homeland,' 'The Courier') and BAFTA Award nominee Joshua McGuire ('The Gold,' 'Anatomy of a Scandal'), as well as the return of Actor Award nominee James Callis in the seventh season of the Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning drama.
Season seven is adapted from the 'Bad Actors' novel in the CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron 'Slough House' book series, and sees Lamb and his Slow Horses on the hunt to find and neutralize a mole at the heart of British Government before they can bring down the state.
The Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning series stars Academy Award winner Sir Gary Oldman, who has been honored with Golden Globe, Emmy and BAFTA Award nominations for his outstanding performance as the beloved, irascible Jackson Lamb. The complete first five seasons of 'Slow Horses' are now streaming on Apple TV, with season six set to finale this week, and a season eight recently announced.
'Slow Horses' has won three Emmy Awards, including two for Outstanding Directing for a Drama and one for Outstanding Writing for a Drama, alongside five BAFTA Television Awards, including Writer, Drama and two consecutive wins each for Editing, Fiction and Sound, Fiction.
'Slow Horses' is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.
The series is produced for Apple TV by See-Saw Films, with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Dan Hassid, Helen Gregory, Mick Herron, Gail Mutrux, Douglas Urbanski and Oldman serving as executive producers. Season seven is adapted for television and executive produced by Ben Vanstone, with Robert McKillop set to direct. See-Saw Films is part of the Mediawan group.
Cast Representation and Photo Credits
Varada Sethu is represented by the Curtis Brown Group. Photo credit is Danny Kasirye.
Ethan Moorhouse is represented by 42. Photo credit is Ioana Wolff.
Tuppence Middleton is represented by Conway van Gelder Grant. Photo credit is Michael Shelford.
Merab Ninidze is represented by the Curtis Brown Group. Photo credit is Bart Pajak.
Joshua McGuire is represented by the Curtis Brown Group. Photo credit is Michael Shelford.
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