SID & ZOEY, SUNSHINE GIRLS Lead Netflix's New Young Adult Series Slate

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Netflix has outlined new additions to its young adult programming lineup, including the series SID & ZOEY and SUNSHINE GIRLS, as part of what the streamer describes as its largest slate yet in the coming-of-age genre. The announcement also confirms the return of fan-favorite series OUTER BANKS.

Netflix says it is preparing its biggest YA slate yet, which includes the return of fan-favorites OUTER BANKS and GINNY & GEORGIA; new series CREW GIRL, A DIFFERENT WORLD, THE BODY, POSER and THE STICKS; and films DON'T SAY GOOD LUCK and BEST OF THE BEST. The streamer marked the occasion with a week of announcements, debuts and events centered on its coming-of-age programming.

New Series and Film Announcements

Netflix announced two new scripted series, SID & ZOEY and SUNSHINE GIRLS. Described as dark, seductive, and unapologetically strange — gothic in its bones and electric in its romance — SID & ZOEY is a genre-bending YA series that is equal parts supernatural mystery and romance from writers/showrunners Jon Kasdan and John Shiban, executive produced by Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Bad Robot.

SUNSHINE GIRLS follows Olivia's fresh start in the suburbs of Valley Hills, California after her move from New York. The series stars Alma Marian, Isabella Fowler and Erin Rose Park and comes from creators Rob Fishman and Nuria Anson. It will debut exclusively on Netflix in December.

The previously announced MINIMUM WAGE, which follows teens juggling part-time jobs and love triangles on the way to graduation, will add Randall Park to its cast. Netflix also shared a first look at the show and confirmed that the first 14 episodes will debut this year, only on Netflix.

For FINDING HER EDGE fans, Season 2 begins production later this month, with Madelyn Keys, Cale Ambrozic and Olly Atkins reprising their roles for new twists and turns on and off the ice.

Latest Series and Film News

Earlier this week, THE STICKS revealed its title alongside new OUTER BANKS character posters and a franchise trailer. A DIFFERENT WORLD announced Brandy will perform the theme song, CREW GIRL dropped a new trailer, and THE BODY unveiled its November 11 premiere date with a first look.

DON'T SAY GOOD LUCK, directed by Julia Hart and starring Sunny Sandler, Melanie Lynskey and Max Greenfield, is now streaming on Netflix. In the coming-of-age dramedy, Sophie Birenbaum is ready for the spotlight as the lead in her high school musical — until suddenly she's living with even more drama at home than on the stage.

Netflix Unites Past, Present and Future YA

Thursday afternoon from Netflix's Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, Evan Ross Katz taped a live episode of his podcast Shut Up Evan: The Group Chat in front of an audience. Katz sat down with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (BEST OF THE BEST, NEVER HAVE I EVER), Anna Cathcart (XO, KITTY, TO ALL THE BOYS franchise), Nikki Rodriguez (MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS), Miku Martineau (CREW GIRL) and Kristina Bogic (THE BODY) for a conversation on growing up on Netflix and where they're headed next.

Ramakrishnan shared: 'It's been an amazing journey getting to work with Netflix on such meaningful projects that feature young people but are made for everyone. My life has completely changed, and I am forever grateful to be able to bring such powerful storytelling worldwide.'

Later that night at Laya Restaurant in Los Angeles, talent from Netflix's past, present and future YA shows and films united for a night celebrating the variety of YA stories on the platform. Attendees included Chase Stokes, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Drew Starkey, Madelyn Cline, Noah LaLonde, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Nikki Rodriguez, Jonathan Daviss, Sofia Wylie, Diego Tinoco and Shannon Purser, among others. The event brought together legacy stars from past hits and Netflix's newer roster of talent.

All New YA Collection on Netflix

Netflix also launched an all-new YA title collection on the platform. The collection includes films such as TO ALL THE BOYS I'VE LOVED BEFORE, THE KISSING BOOTH and YOU ARE SO NOT INVITED TO MY BAT MITZVAH, as well as series including NEVER HAVE I EVER, MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS and XO, KITTY, among others.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...