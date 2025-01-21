SEVEN VEILS Starring Amanda Seyfried Sets Release Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Atom Egoyan's Seven Veils, the drama film starring Amanda Seyfried as a theatre director, has received an official release date. The XYZ Films and Variance film will be coming to theater on March 7, 2025 in the United States, according to Deadline.

Seven Veils follows Jeanine (Seyfried), an earnest theatre director, who has been given the daunting task of remounting her former mentor's most famous work, the opera Salome. Haunted by dark and disturbing memories from her past, Jeanine allows her repressed trauma to color the present as she re-enters the opera world after so many years away.

The film also stars Douglas Smith, Mark O'Brien, Rebecca Liddiard, and Vinessa Antoine. Seven Veils is written and directed by Egoyan, who also produces the film alongside Niv Fichman, Simone Urdl, Fraser Ash, and Kevin Krikst. Based on Egoyan's experience directing Richard Strauss' Salome, the movie made its world premiere at TIFF in 2023.

Seven Veils is a Rhombus Media and Ego Film Arts production, produced with the participation of Telefilm Canada, in association with Cinetic Media, IPR.VC, XYZ Films and the Canadian Opera Company. Take a look at the new trailer below.

Photo credit: Amanda Matlovich / Headless Films Inc.

