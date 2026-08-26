SECRET SERVICE Thriller Starring Gemma Arterton Picked Up by MGM+

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MGM+, the premium linear and streaming service, announced that it has picked up Secret Service, a high-stakes five-part espionage thriller starring Gemma Arterton, from Potboiler Productions. The series will be available to MGM+ viewers in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and Italy. All3Media International is co-commissioner with ITV and is responsible for the international distribution of the drama.

Adapted from Tom Bradby's novel and commissioned by ITV, Secret Service follows senior MI6 officer Kate Henderson (Arterton) as a covert investigation uncovers evidence that a high-ranking UK politician may be working as a Russian asset. With trust shattered and her career on the line, Kate must navigate the shifting sands of political loyalty, international threat, and personal sacrifice as she races to uncover their identity before it's too late.

'Secret Service is an exciting addition to the MGM+ slate,' said Michael Wright, global head of MGM+. 'Tom Bradby and Jemma Kennedy's adaptation, directed by Oscar-winner James Marsh and featuring star turns from Gemma Arterton, Rafe Spall, and Alex Kingston, delivers on the MGM+ promise of classic Hollywood storytelling for a modern audience. It's smart, timely, and hugely entertaining.'

Jennifer Askin, EVP Americas at All3Media International, commented, 'We're thrilled audiences in North America, Latin America and Italy will be able to dive into Potboiler's suspenseful, topical tale of modern-day espionage following our first deal with MGM+. Combining cinematic production values and an all-star cast with a storyline packed full of high-octane political intrigue, Secret Service has already proved to be a ratings winner for ITV and an in-demand drama on the global stage, so it's fantastic to see it now joining MGM+'s impressive line-up of hit television series.'

Secret Service stars Gemma Arterton (Quantum of Solace), alongside Rafe Spall, Alex Kingston, Mark Stanley, Roger Allam, Amaka Okafor, Aoife Hinds, Avi Nash, Alma Prelec and Khalid Abdalla.

Secret Service is created and adapted by Tom Bradby (ITV News anchor) and Jemma Kennedy, directed by Oscar-winner James Marsh (Man on Wire, The Theory of Everything) and Farren Blackburn (Gangs of London, Discovery of Witches), and executive produced by Gail Egan (Funny Woman, A Most Wanted Man, The Little Stranger) and Andrea Calderwood (The Buccaneers, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, Die My Love). Tom Bradby and Chloe Sizer serve as executive producers. ITV's Director of Drama Polly Hill commissioned the series.

The deal marks MGM+'s first acquisition with All3Media International, the independent distributor and part of media and entertainment group Banijay Entertainment. All3Media International is handling worldwide sales and has secured a host of broadcast partners around the globe, including NPO (Netherlands), VRT (Flemish Belgium), RTP (Portugal), TRO (Georgia), WOWOW (Japan), Yes (Israel), and Hot (Israel).

Secret Service received its Italian premiere in July at the Italian Global Series Festival, where it competed in the International Drama Competition and won Best Lead Actor (Drama) for Rafe Spall. Alex Kingston was recently awarded Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series at the National Film Awards in London. In the UK, the drama attracted 3.9 million viewers for its opening episode and is currently ITV1's second-best new drama launch of 2026.

The agreement was negotiated by Doug Goodkind and Andy Miller on behalf of MGM+ with Jennifer Askin, Robin Chalmers and Andrew Birtles of All3Media International.

About MGM+

MGM+, an Amazon company, is a premium linear channel and streaming service delivering a broad lineup of exclusive original series and docuseries, current movie releases, and classic film franchises—all available in the U.S. on TV, on-demand, online, and across devices. MGM+ is a destination for premium content, with original series including the crime drama The Westies, sci-fi horror series FROM, Emmy-winning Godfather of Harlem, horror thriller The Institute, the romantic adventure Robin Hood, and the upcoming crime thriller American Hostage. The network is also home to acclaimed docuseries, including the critically acclaimed In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, Emmy-nominated Laurel Canyon, My Life as a Rolling Stone, NFL Icons, Hollywood Black, and The Hillside Strangler. Premium movies are also available, including Project Hail Mary, Gladiator II, Nickel Boys, Blink Twice, IF, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Wildcat, and Regretting You. Internationally, the streaming service is available in 33 countries across Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Canada.

About All3Media International

All3Media International is the leading independent distributor, part of media and entertainment group Banijay Entertainment. With a diverse slate of premium content across drama, factual, and entertainment, All3Media International works with the industry's most talented creative teams to bring compelling stories to global audiences.

About Potboiler Productions

Potboiler Productions is an independent production company known for creating premium drama series that resonate with audiences and critics alike.

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