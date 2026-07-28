National Geographic Documentary Films to Greenlight New JAMES MARSH Film

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NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC DOCUMENTARY FILMS has greenlit a new film to be directed by JAMES MARSH, an Oscar and multi BAFTA award-winning filmmaker.

National Geographic Documentary Films revealed it is partnering with acclaimed Academy Award-winning director James Marsh ('Man on Wire,' 'The Theory of Everything') on a new feature documentary about Aron Ralston, marking Marsh's first feature documentary since 2011's DGA Award-winning 'Project Nim.' Brought to the screen by Magna Studios for release in 2027, the film brings to life the gripping true story of Ralston, who inspired the Academy Award-nominated Searchlight Pictures film '127 Hours,' directed by Danny Boyle.

The film will feature intimate, never-before-seen footage filmed by Ralston while he was pinned by a boulder in a remote Utah canyon. The outdoor adventurer's raw video diary documents six harrowing days, revealing his innermost thoughts and struggle to survive before making an unimaginable life-or-death decision.

'James Marsh has been at the top of our list of dream directors since the launch of our doc films banner almost a decade ago. It is a true bucket list moment to work with him on this enthralling, visceral and deeply human story,' said Carolyn Bernstein, EVP, National Geographic Documentary Films. 'Ralston's grit and determination in the face of overwhelming odds, coupled with unique access to his personal archive, make this story the perfect addition to our character-driven slate of films that inspire viewers to deepen their connection to each other and to the natural world.'

'Aron's story is one of the great adventure stories of our time, a breathtaking tale of excruciating fear, suffering, courage and endurance,' said Marsh. 'The recordings Aron made during his ordeal are unique and powerfully emotional, and they are an amazing gift to a filmmaker. He tells us what he was feeling and thinking throughout the time he was imprisoned, as he vacillates between hope and despair. Nat Geo has a brilliant track record in producing ambitious, cinematic documentaries that have moved and excited audiences, and they are the perfect home for this extraordinary project. I'm delighted to bring it to life alongside my close collaborators at Magna.'

Oliver Calleja, SVP of Non-fiction, Magna Studios, said, 'Aron's footage is an astonishing, raw account of someone trapped in a perilous and profound dilemma. We knew it deserved a filmmaker who would excel in doing Aron and his recordings justice, and, given the creative alliance we share with James, he was always our first and dream choice. This is precisely the sort of impactful narrative we seek out and champion, and Nat Geo is the perfect partner for it. The project will be an incredible addition to our burgeoning body of work.'

Marsh is a celebrated British writer and director of documentary, narrative feature films, scripted TV and commercials. His documentary 'Man on Wire' won the Academy Award for Best Documentary, a BAFTA for Best British Film and an Independent Spirit Award. His global box office hit 'The Theory of Everything' won the Best British Film BAFTA, marking Marsh's second win in the category, and Best Actor at THE ACADEMY AWARDS for Eddie Redmayne's portrayal of Stephen Hawking. The film also went on to win three Golden Globe Awards.

Fresh off a record-breaking 51 nominations at this year's News and Documentary Emmy Awards — including for 'Love+War,' 'Lost in the Jungle' and 'Sally' — and 12 nominations at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, National Geographic continues to deliver timely, high-stakes character-driven films from industry-leading creative talent. The film banner's latest critically acclaimed theatrical release, 'Time and Water' from Academy Award-nominated director Sara Dosa, follows renowned Icelandic poet Andri Snær Magnason as he reflects on Iceland's disappearing glaciers and the urgent realities of a changing world. Upcoming titles releasing later this year include 'Everest: The Other Side' from Academy Award-winners Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, which tells the story of elite adventurers Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson and their audacious, unprecedented goal to climb up and ski down the North Face of Everest, as well as 'Carl Sagan: We Are Made of Star Stuff,' about the legendary astronomer and astrophysicist, from Academy Award-nominated director Nanette Burstein.

Marsh's 'Aron Ralston Untitled Project' (working title), along with this year's releases, builds on National Geographic Documentary Films' track record as a destination banner for critically acclaimed and award-winning films. Its film slate includes 'The Tale of Silyan,' Emmy-nominated and winner of the IDA Award for Best Feature; Oscar and Peabody nominee 'Sugarcane;' Oscar-nominated and Peabody Award winner 'Bobi Wine: The People's President;' Emmy Award winner 'Lost in the Jungle;' Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated 'Fire of Love;' Emmy and Peabody Award winner 'The Territory;' BAFTA nominees 'The Rescue' and 'Becoming Cousteau;' and Oscar and BAFTA winner 'Free Solo.'

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