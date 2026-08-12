SCREAM 30th Anniversary Tour With David Arquette to Launch This October

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David Arquette will take the stage across 14 cities this October as part of a tour marking the 30th anniversary of SCREAM, the 1996 horror film that introduced the character Ghostface and launched a franchise directed by Wes Craven. Titled BEHIND THE SCREAM, the tour will pair theatrical screenings of the original film with a live conversation and audience Q&A featuring Arquette, who played Dewey Riley in the movie and its subsequent installments. The tour will visit venues including Berglund Performing Arts Theatre in Roanoke, Florida Theatre in Jacksonville, Bass Concert Hall in Austin and Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, among others. A limited number of VIP tickets will include a post-show photo opportunity with Arquette. The tour is produced by Standing Ovations Live.

Thirty years after SCREAM introduced Ghostface and broke out as the genre-redefining horror hit directed by Wes Craven, fans will have the chance to see the original 1996 slasher classic on the big screen. After the showing, franchise star David Arquette (Dewey Riley) will take the stage to share behind the scenes stories, anecdotes and insights on the impact SCREAM has had on his career and the horror industry. Audiences will also have the opportunity to have their questions answered and hear firsthand accounts from one of the film's stars.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available, offering seats in the house and an exclusive post-show photo-op with David Arquette.

Behind The Scream, 30th Anniversary Tour With David Arquette

Oct 08 - Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Oct 09 - Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

Oct 10 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre Jacksonville

Oct 14 - Rapid City, SD @ Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument

Oct 15 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science

Oct 21 - Akron, OH @ EJ Thomas Hall

Oct 22 - Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

Oct 23 - Bloomington, IL @ Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

Oct 24 - Aurora, IL @ Paramount Theatre Aurora

Oct 25 - Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids

Oct 28 - Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

Oct 29 - Lowell, MA @ Lowell Memorial Auditorium

Oct 30 - Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre

Oct 31 - Torrington, CT @ Warner Theatre (Oneglia Auditorium)

David Arquette has been a household name in Hollywood for over 30 years. The youngest of the Arquette acting dynasty (stretching all the way back to his great-grandparents), David recently reprised his role as Dewey Riley in the relaunch of SCREAM. David is also known for modern classics like BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, AIRHEADS, JOHNS, NEVER BEEN KISSED, READY TO RUMBLE and 3000 MILES TO GRACELAND.

David can currently be seen in Robert Schwartzman's THE GOOD HALF alongside Nick Jonas, Brittany Snow, and Elisabeth Shue. David recently joined the cast of Peacock's Mrs. Davis, a drama series written and Executive Produced by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof. He will also star alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Pierce Brosnan in the western adventure UNHOLY TRINITY.

David has also produced successful TV series like COUGAR TOWN and CELEBRITY NAME. Arquette is an investor in XTR, the leading premium nonfiction film and television studio in America, which has produced the critically acclaimed feature documentary on himself called YOU CANNOT KILL David Arquette, which follows Arquette as he attempts a rocky return to the sport that stalled his promising Hollywood career. Dangerously determined to redeem his reputation and reclaim his self-respect, Arquette stopped at nothing to earn his place in professional wrestling. With XTR, David also produced the docu-series THEY CALL ME MAGIC, the real story of Magic 'Earvin' Johnson.

Arquette is also co-owner of the L.A. nightlife staple Bootsy Bellows alongside H.Wood Group's John Terzian and Brian Toll.

In 2021, David realized his childhood dream and acquired the rights to Bozo The Clown. Since then, he has been collaborating with clowns, artists, and charities to create a clown-collective focused on promoting kindness, inclusiveness, and pure fun throughout the world.

Standing Ovations Live's partners, John Trembler and Steve Lisciani, have decades of experience working with high-level celebrities & authors. They have produced or promoted hundreds of successful live engagements across North America and Europe showcasing fan-favorite icons including David Arquette, Macaulay Culkin, Rainn Wilson, Chevy Chase, and Mel Brooks.

Tickets for all 14 tour dates are available through the official BEHIND THE SCREAM tour website.

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