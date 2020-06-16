SCHOOL OF ROCK Alum Brian Falduto Releases a New Pride Anthem

Best known from 'School of Rock,' gay country artist and LGBT life coach, Brian Falduto has released "God Loves Me Too," a new single with a powerful message of self-acceptance and love. The single and accompanying music video is available as of today, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, on all streaming platforms and digital retailers.



"God Loves Me Too" was made possible in part by Falduto's "School of Rock" co-star, Jack Black; director, Richard Linklater; and producer, Scott Rudin. The messaging in the music and music video have been approved and endorsed by GLAAD, an organization dedicated to promoting LGBTQ+ equality in the media. Additional support was provided by a wide array of LGBTQ+ organizations, including The Trevor Project, the OUT Foundation, Mama Bears, Our Bible App, and others.



"I wrote this song a little over a year ago after several visits to the Hollywood United Methodist church, a beautifully inclusive community," said Falduto. "It was there that I witnessed a love so expansive and unlike anything I ever thought I'd get to be a part of. One Sunday, it dawned on me that there are countless LGBTQ youth who don't know that communities like this will one day be an option for them. We do not have to earn love and acceptance - we simply have to exist. Current events have highlighted further that those facing racial injustice have had to fight for the love and acceptance of society despite their inherent worthiness of those things. As I say in the song, we wait our whole lives for these truths and America is facing a harsh truth right now. God loves everyone and we need to do more to make sure everyone is treated as such."

"As the first national Christian organization dedicated to empowering youth to proudly embrace both their faith and their queer identity, we are thrilled to partner with Brian Falduto and adopt his inspiring new single, 'God Loves Me Too' as our organization's official anthem," said Beloved Arise Founder and Director, Jun Love Young.

Falduto will perform the single live on June 30, 2020 for Beloved Arise's Queer Youth of Faith Day (#QYFDAY), a virtual celebration of LGBTQ+ youth from all faith traditions. For more information on the event, visit qyfday.org

Brian Falduto came into prominence as for playing the role of Billy, Jack Black 's sassy stylist in the cult classic film, "School of Rock." His participation in the film had a major impact on his coming of age, labeling him "that gay kid from 'School of Rock" before he was ever able to consider his sexuality on his own. Growing up in a private Catholic school in suburban New Jersey, his peers chastised him for his role in the film and the way he carried himself. Without the proper guidance to just be himself, Brian retreated into the closet for a number of years.

"No one in my life was taking the time to stop and tell me that it was OK to just be me," said Falduto. "I was always expected to fit in even though I was most known for standing out. I DON'T think anyone around me intentionally meant anything by this; they just 'wanted what was best for me.' Religion was one of the most difficult topics for me to navigate & it remains so for many Queer or questioning youth today. My hope is that 'God Loves Me Too' will be that guiding force that so many young, LGBT+ individuals desperately seek."

In recent years, Falduto has established himself as a gay country artist and an ICF certified LGBTQ life coach. He has traveled the country performing and speaking at Pride events, sharing his story and offering hope for countless young people. His last single "Like a Wave" debuted earlier this year and is rippling its way through the digital streaming world. Additionally, Brian is the lead in a new web series, "Fishing," which will hit the web soon. His podcast "The Gay Life Coach Podcast," which he hosts, features some of the queer community's most prominent storytellers.

Stream the song HERE

The music video for "God Loves Me Too" was directed by Rachel Borders and was filmed at Christ Church in NYC. John Michael Pietra, who appeared in the National Tour of SCHOOL OF ROCK the Musical in the role of "Billy" (the role made famous by Falduto in the film) plays the younger version of Brian in the music video.

For more information on Brian Faldtuo, please visit: brianfalduto.com.

For more information on Beloved Arise, please visit: belovedarise.org.

