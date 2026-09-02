SCARLET STREET to Arrive on 4K UHD/Blu-ray via Masters of Cinema

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Eureka Entertainment has announced the UK release of Fritz Lang's SCARLET STREET, one of the darkest and most psychologically compelling masterpieces of American film noir. Presented for the first time in the UK on 4K UHD and Blu-ray, this Dual Format edition will be released on 23 November 2026 as part of the Masters of Cinema Series. Limited to 2,000 copies, the edition exclusively features an O-card slipcase and collector's book.

Perhaps the greatest American production by an undisputed master of cinema, Fritz Lang's Scarlet Street is the quintessential example of film noir and the perfect follow-up to his previous crime thriller The Woman in the Window. It also features the same stellar cast, as Edward G. Robinson (Double Indemnity), Joan Bennett (Man Hunt) and Dan Duryea (Criss Cross) reunite for a heart-wrenching, tragic story of a man driven to the edge by love.

In a loveless marriage and having spent 25 years as a retail cashier, Christopher 'Chris' Cross (Robinson) is deeply dissatisfied with his lot in life. One night, he experiences excitement for the first time in years: he intervenes when he witnesses Johnny Prince (Duryea) attacking Katherine 'Kitty' March (Bennett), becoming instantly enamoured with the woman he has rescued. When she comes to believe that he is a wealthy artist, he doesn't correct her – and soon Johnny, Kitty's boyfriend, comes up with a scheme to swindle a man who is as naive as he is lovestruck. But Johnny and Kitty's con can't possibly last forever.

Based on Georges de La Fouchardière's novel La Chienne (previously adapted for the screen in its native France by Jean Renoir), Scarlet Street was a box-office hit – albeit a controversial one that was banned in three states for its dark subject matter and its complex exploration of criminal behaviour. The Masters of Cinema Series is presenting one of Fritz Lang's greatest films on 4K UHD and Blu-ray for the first time in the UK in a dual-format edition.

Details

Label: Eureka Entertainment

SCARLET STREET (Masters of Cinema) Limited Edition Dual Format (4K UHD + Blu-ray)

Edward G. Robinson | Joan Bennett | Dan Duryea

Director Fritz Lang | 1945 | 101 mins

United States | Film Noir / Crime / Drama | Language English

1.37:1 OAR | Region Free (UHD) / Region B (Blu ray) | Cert. PG | 23 November 2026

Dual Format Cat. No. EKA70649 | Dual Format Barcode 5060000706499 | Dual Format RRP £34.99

Limited Edition Dual Format (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) Special Features

Limited edition O-card slipcase and interior packaging designed by Nick Wrigley | Limited edition booklet featuring a new essay on the relationship between Scarlet Street, its French source novel and Jean Renoir's La Chienne by film scholar Barry Nevin, plus select archival material | Scarlet Street presented from a 4K restoration of the 35mm nitrate composite fine grain | 4K (2160p) presentation on the UHD disc and an HD (1080p) presentation on the Blu-ray | Original mono audio | Optional English subtitles | Audio commentary by noir expert Imogen Sara Smith, author of In Lonely Places: Film Noir Beyond the City | All Your Fears Are Foolish Fancy Maybe – new video essay on Fritz Lang and Scarlet Street by David Cairns, featuring the voice of director Alexander Payne as Darryl F. Zanuck | Hello, Lazy Legs – a new appreciation of Fritz Lang's Scarlet Street by film historian Sheldon Hall | Femme Fatale – new interview on the life and career of Joan Bennett with film historian and critic Pamela Hutchinson | Suspense – three episodes of the classic thriller radio anthology starring Edward G. Robinson, 'My Wife Geraldine,' 'The Man Who Wanted to Be Edward G. Robinson' and 'You Can't Die Twice' | * All extras subject to change

Eureka Entertainment is the leading independent distributor of classic silent/early films in the UK, with a catalogue that also contains World Cinema, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Indie Dramas, Hollywood Classics, Comedy and Thriller films as well as a wide selection of TV titles.

In 2004, Eureka! established the Masters of Cinema Series, a specially curated Blu-ray and DVD collection of classic and world cinema using the finest available materials for home viewing. Films are presented in their original aspect ratio, in meticulous transfers created from recent restorations and/or the most pristine film elements available. The feature presentations are frequently supplemented by short films, documentaries, commentary tracks, deleted scenes, trailers, plus new and vintage footage. Each release also includes an accompanying booklet featuring rare imagery, newly commissioned essays and/or classic writings that take the reader further into the process of the films and the personalities of the filmmakers. Titles that have been showcased within the series include The General (1924, Keaton), Metropolis (1927, Lang), The Old Dark House (1932, Whale), Paths of Glory (1957, Kubrick), Touch of Evil (1958, Welles), Kes (1969, Loach), A Touch of Zen (1971, Hu) and Shoah (1985, Lanzmann).

In 2014, Eureka! established Eureka! Classics to highlight a broader selection of cinema, with each release guided by similar principles to its award winning The Masters of Cinema Series. Titles released under Eureka! Classics range from influential cult films such as Blacula (1972, Crain) and Cujo (1983, Teague), alongside beloved classics like Valley Girl (1983, Coolidge), Police Story (1985, Chan), Fright Night (1985, Holland) and The Millionaires' Express (1986, Hung).

For more information, visit Eureka Entertainment's website.

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