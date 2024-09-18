SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE to Premiere 50th Season This Month; Ariana Grande to Host in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Saturday Night Live” will launch its milestone 50th season on Sept. 28 with Jean Smart hosting for the first time. The six-time Emmy Award winner just won her third Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on “Hacks,” streaming on Max.

Jelly Roll will make his musical guest debut. Currently on tour, the Grammy Award-nominated artist’s new album, “Beautifully Broken,” will be released Oct. 11.

Nate Bargatze will make his second appearance as “SNL” host on Oct. 5. Bargatze’s “The Be Funny Tour” continues this fall with dates nationwide.

Coldplay will perform as musical guest for the eighth time. The band’s 10th studio album, “Moon Music,” will be released Oct. 4.

Ariana Grande will host “SNL” for the second time on Oct. 12. Following this year’s release of her latest album, “Eternal Sunshine,” the Grammy winner next stars in “Wicked,” in theaters Nov. 22.

Stevie Nicks will mark her second appearance as musical guest, following her first appearance in 1983. Nicks is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

Michael Keaton will return to host “SNL” for the fourth time on Oct. 19. The award-winning actor stars in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” currently in theaters, and “Goodrich,” in theaters Oct. 18.

Billie Eilish will take the stage as musical guest for the fourth time. The Grammy-winning artist will launch a worldwide tour this fall in support of her newest album, “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.”

“SNL” will return on Nov. 2 with John Mulaney hosting for the sixth time. The Emmy winner stars in the new Broadway play, “All In: Comedy About Love,” opening Dec. 11.

Chappell Roan will make her musical guest debut. Her album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” has spent 9 weeks in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and her latest single “Good Luck, Babe!,” has amassed nearly 1 billion streams.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30pm ET/ 8:30pm PT) , “SNL” streams live on Peacock. Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.

“SNL” will mark its 50th anniversary with a celebratory weekend culminating in a live primetime special on Sunday, Feb. 16.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Photo credit: Will Heath/NBC

Comments