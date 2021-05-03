SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE to Close Out 46th Season With Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Rodrigo, Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X

Keegan-Michael Key will host "Saturday Night Live" for the first time on May 15. The Emmy Award winner next stars in "Schmigadoon!," premiering globally July 16 on Apple TV+.

Olivia Rodrigo will make her "SNL" musical guest debut. Her debut album, "SOUR," featuring the record-breaking global hit single "drivers license," is due out May 21.

Anya Taylor-Joy will make her "SNL" hosting debut for the season finale on May 22. Taylor-Joy stars in Netflix's global hit series "The Queen's Gambit," for which she won a SAG Award, Golden Globe Award and Critics Choice Award.

Lil Nas X will make his first appearance as "SNL" musical guest. The Grammy Award-winning artist's latest single, "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)," debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"SNL" returns May 8 with host Elon Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus.

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Every season of "SNL" is now streaming on Peacock.