SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Continues With Nate Bargatze & Foo Fighters

Nate Bargatze will host “SNL” for the first time on Oct. 28. The Grammy Award-nominated comedian is performing stand-up nationwide on his “Be Funny” tour.

Foo Fighters will take the stage as musical guest for the ninth time. The Grammy-winning band is currently touring in support of its 11th album, “But Here We Are.”

“SNL” airs live Oct. 21 with host and musical guest Bad Bunny.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, “SNL” streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.