SACRED LIES: THE SINGING BONES Premieres February 20th on Facebook Watch

Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones will premiere on Thursday, February 20 at 12pmPT / 3pmET on Facebook Watch.

The second season of the anthology series will feature a new cast and a storyline that draws inspiration from a story collected from the Brothers Grimm, The Singing Bone, as well as real-life murder cases. This season of Sacred Lies follows Elsie (Jordan Alexander) as she searches for THE FAMILY she never knew after being abandoned as a child. The search leads her to her father, Peter (Ryan Kwanten), an inmate who may be guilty of more than the crimes he's currently incarcerated for and Harper (Juliette Lewis), a telemarketer turned arm-chair detective with an obsessive hobby of searching for unidentified murder victims. Kristin Bauer will recur as Elsie's foster mother, Shannon.

Series stars Juliette Lewis as Harper, Ryan Kwanten as Peter, Jordan Alexander as Elsie, and Kristin Bauer as Shannon. Additionally, Kimiko Glenn, Antonique Smith, Siobhan Williams, Emily Alyn Lind, and Odiseas Georgiadis will appear in recurring roles.

Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones is produced by Blumhouse Television. Executive producer and showrunner Raelle Tucker (True Blood, The Returned, Jessica Jones), developed the season based on a story collected from the Brothers Grimm, The Singing Bone, as well as real-life murder cases. Two-time Emmy Award-winner Scott Winant (Fargo, My So Called Life) is returning as an executive producer. Also, serving as executive producers on behalf of Blumhouse Television are Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman, and Jeremy Gold.





Related Articles View More TV Stories