Ryan Murphy Will Produce a Series on Jeffrey Dahmer For Netflix

The series, titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, was co-created by Murphy and Ian Brennan.

Ryan Murphy's next project for Netflix has been announced, a limited series on Jeffrey Dahmer, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Netflix has greenlit the series, titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series was co-created by Murphy and Ian Brennan.

Richard Jenkins is set to star as Dahmer's father. A casting search is currently underway for the role of Dahmer himself, as well as Glenda Cleveland, a neighbor who tried to tell police about Dahmer's behavior.

Monster will be told from the point of view of Dahmer's victims, depicting at least 10 instances where he was almost caught but ultimately let go.

The first episode will be directed by Carl Franklin, and Janet Mock will write and direct multiple episodes.

Read more on Entertainment Weekly.

