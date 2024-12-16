Russell Howard to Premiere New Stand-Up Special on Streaming in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Russell Howard, 'one of the world's top comedians' (Sunday Times), is set to premiere his brand-new stand-up special, Russell Howard Live at the London Palladium, as an exclusive global stream on January 15, 2025. As we reel from one global crisis to the next, the 60-minute special taped during Russell's fourth and biggest international tour, sees him put the world to rights in his own uniquely hilarious way. Available on the industry-leading Driift platform, the special features a bumper programme, Off The Cuff, with content only accessible via the stream. Plus, for the first time, Russell will talk live directly with fans around the world throughout the night of the launch. Details on how to submit questions for Russell in advance, along with further information and ticket details can be found at here.

Russell Howard Live at the London Palladium will premiere globally at 8pm GMT, followed by two time-delayed re-broadcasts and will then be available On Demand for a limited period. Tickets are on sale now here and grant access to the Premiere, Rebroadcasts, and also the whole On Demand period.

Spanning 237 gigs across 141 cities in 30 countries, Russell Howard Live has seen Russell sell over 335,000 tickets to date and perform sold-out runs in the UK (with 13 performances at the iconic London Palladium including the special tapings), the USA, Canada, Europe, New Zealand, and Australia. In the New Year, Russell will tour the Nordics, Hong Kong, India, and Singapore, before returning to Europe and the US for additional dates. Find tour dates and tickets here.

Russell Howard said: "I hope you love this show as much as I loved making it. Touring the globe and recording the special at the London Palladium was an absolute dream come true and I can't wait to catch up with everyone on launch night, no matter where in the world you are"

After the global success of writing and starring in 182 episodes of The Russell Howard Hour (Sky) and Russell Howard's Good News (BBC), as well as six stand-up specials, Russell's clips have garnered over 1 billion views on social media, and he has sold 2 million tickets worldwide.

Launching in to the Top 10 Comedy Podcasts, Russell's Five Brilliant Things podcast has seen him chat to guests including John Oliver, Jameela Jamil, Shaun Keaveny, Roisin Conaty, Munya Chawawa, Jimmy Carr, Jack Whitehall, Greg Davies and Guz Khan, about items from their lives that makes it worth getting UP IN THE MORNING for. Clips from episodes have amassed over 80 million views on social media, with several going viral such as Jimmy Carr describing his dream cocktail (17 million views), Greg Davies on his missing Paella dish (7.9 million views) and Fatiha El-Ghorri diving into language (3.1 million views). Bonus episodes based entirely on listener suggestions are available only through media and community platform Patreon.

After appearing as a guest on the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, Russell and Chris Wittyngham were invited to co-host GoalLess, an all-new original podcast that delves into the passion, personalities, and pitch drama that make soccer beautiful, with guests including John Oliver, Jamie Carragher, and Will Arnett. The podcast is produced by SmartLess Media, a joint venture between Bateman, Hayes, and Arnett, alongside Meadowlark Media and SiriusXM.

Russell's previous world tours include a record-breaking 10-night run at the Royal Albert Hall, surpassing the eight consecutive shows held by Frank Sinatra and Barry Manilow, as well as performing the largest stand-up show ever in China.

The special is written and performed by Russell Howard and produced by Avalon. The special is directed by Peter Orton, produced by Dan Atkinson, and executive produced by Richard Allen-Turner, James Taylor, and Jon Thoday. Russell has over 9 million followers on social media.

