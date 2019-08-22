Rupert Friend To Star in WALDO

Deadline reports that Homeland's Rupert Friend will star in Tim Kirby's upcoming film "Waldo," based on Howard Michael Gould's novel "Last Looks."

The film is about a disgraced LAPD detective (Charlie Hunnam) who's spent the past three years living off the grid. He's reluctantly pulled back into his old life by a former lover in order to solve the murder of an eccentric celebrity's wife.

Mel Gibson, Morena Baccarin, Lucy Fry, Dominic Monaghan, Eiza Gonzalez, Clancy Brown and Jacob Scipio also star in the upcoming film.

The Emmy-nominated Friend played Peter Quinn on "Homeland." He currently stars on"Strange Angel" on CBS All Access, and recently starred opposite Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in "A Simple Favor."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories