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Rosie O'Donnell Returns to Late Night, Talks Moving to Ireland Over Trump and Project 2025

The comedian also opened up about how Irish locals have welcomed her and a budding crush on her new pharmacist.

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Rosie O'Donnell stepped behind the desk as guest host of Jimmy Kimmel LIVE, marking her first talk show hosting stint in close to three decades. O'Donnell reflected on the gap, noting she had not hosted a program since The Rosie O'Donnell Show wrapped nearly 30 years ago, giving the appearance the feel of a full-circle moment for the comedian.

Much of the conversation centered on O'Donnell's decision to relocate to Ireland, a move she said followed reading Project 2025 and watching Donald Trump win the election. She described the choice as a direct response to the political climate in the United States rather than a casual relocation.

O'Donnell also spoke about her experience settling into life abroad, telling viewers how warmly the people of Ireland have received her since the move. She kept things light as well, revealing she has her eye on her new local pharmacist and would like to go on a date with him, a detail that brought a personal, comedic edge to the otherwise politically charged discussion.

The guest hosting slot gave O'Donnell a rare return to a format she helped define in the 1990s, blending reflections on her career pause with candid commentary on why she left the country and what her new life in Ireland looks like day to day.

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