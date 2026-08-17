MADE IN KOREA Season 2 Trailer Reveals Hyun Bin's Rise Draws A Dangerous Rival

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Hulu released the Season 2 trailer for MADE IN KOREA, revealing that Baek Kitae, played by Hyun Bin, has climbed further into the ranks of the KCIA, only to draw the attention of a rival with power of their own. The trailer frames the new season around an escalating struggle for control as Kitae's political ambitions put him on a collision course with forces determined to stop his rise.

The trailer centers entirely on Kitae's precarious position, showing how his advancement within the KCIA has come with new scrutiny and opposition. Hulu's description notes that as his political ambitions escalate, a dangerous struggle for control threatens to unravel everything he has built, positioning the season around the fallout of his growing influence.

Season 2 of MADE IN KOREA is set to begin streaming on Hulu September 9. The trailer does not detail specific plot turns beyond the setup of Kitae's conflict with his unnamed rival, leaving the nature of that confrontation as the season's central question.

Hulu's rollout keeps the focus on Kitae's trajectory rather than introducing additional characters or storylines, letting the tension between his rising status and the threat against him drive interest in the new episodes.

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