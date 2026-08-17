Honda And Disney Unveil Immersive ENCANTO Tech Exhibit On GMA

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GOOD MORNING AMERICA gave viewers a look inside an immersive exhibit built around Disney's Encanto, created through a partnership between the network's sponsor Honda and Disney. The segment centered on how the two companies combined technology and storytelling to bring the magic of Encanto to life.

The exhibit showcases Honda's technology used to power the immersive elements of the experience. Rather than a traditional interview segment, the GMA feature functioned as a walkthrough of the installation, highlighting how the collaboration merges Honda's innovation with Disney's storytelling.

The appearance fits into GMA's pattern of spotlighting brand and entertainment partnerships that offer viewers a hands-on or visual sense of how film properties can be adapted into real-world attractions. The Encanto exhibit gives fans of the film a chance to experience its world beyond the screen, using Honda's technology to animate details from the movie.

The segment aired as part of GOOD MORNING AMERICA's regular coverage of entertainment and brand tie-ins, following the network's broader habit of featuring Disney-related content across its broadcasts.

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