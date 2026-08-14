Rosie O'Donnell to Guest Host JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE With Star-Studded Lineup

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ABC has released its latest press bundle detailing programming highlights across several of the network's daytime and late-night shows. Among the announcements, Rosie O'Donnell is set to serve as guest host on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, with a guest lineup that includes Hannah Waddingham, Jean Smart, Charlie Day, Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman. The bundle also outlines programming highlights for GOOD MORNING AMERICA, GMA3 and ABC NEWS LIVE PRIME WITH LINSEY DAVIS, along with encore broadcasts for THE VIEW.

Good Morning America and GMA3, Aug. 17-22

"Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program airing Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) and Saturday-Sunday mornings (check local listings) on ABC. "GMA3" is a one-hour program airing weekdays at 1:00 p.m. EDT/12:00 p.m. CDT on ABC. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer for both programs.

Highlights of the week include the following (subject to change):

"Good Morning America"

Monday, Aug. 17 — "GMA" Summer Concert series, featuring a musical performance from Paris Jackson; "Dancing with the Stars" pro Witney Carson ("Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro"); A New Class of Disney Legends with Ginger Zee; Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Tuesday, Aug. 18 — Actress Constance Zimmer ("Love Story"); recipe developer Pierce Abernathy ("Every Leaf, Every Stem"); content creator Tareasa "ReesaTeesa" Johnson ("What (TF) Do I Do Now?"); Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Wednesday, Aug. 19 — Actors Malachi Barton and Liamani Segura ("Camp Rock 3"); executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton ("Lion"); Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Thursday, Aug. 20 — GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Superbowl – Houston Texas; Viral Food Trend: Frozen Coffee with "GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto; Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, Aug. 21 — Book recommendations with author Jack Carr; 75 Days: Fergus Farrell Walks Across the Country with ABC News' Will Reeve; The Right Stuff series with "GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, Aug. 22 — "GMA" August Book Club pick author Naima Coster ("Take What You Can"); Student Loan Payoff Strategies with Dr. Sonia Lewis; ABC Secret Savings; Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

"GMA3"

Monday, Aug. 17 — A New Class of Disney Legends with Ginger Zee; D23 Expo with Ginger Zee and "GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto; Disney's Princess Week with "GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto; Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Tuesday, Aug. 18 — A performance from Michael James Scott; recipe developer Pierce Abernathy ("Every Leaf, Every Stem"); Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Wednesday, Aug. 19 — Actors Hudson Stone, Lumi Pollack and Casey Trotter ("Camp Rock 3"); ABC Secret Savings with ABC News' Will Ganss; Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Thursday, Aug. 20 — Actor Steve Way ("Furious"); journalist Michael Grynbaum ("Empire of the Elite"); GMA Game Day: Countdown to the Superbowl – Houston Texas; Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, Aug. 21 — Book recommendations with author Jack Carr; 75 Days: Fergus Farrell Walks Across the Country with ABC News' Will Reeve; The Right Stuff series with "GMA" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto

Encore Broadcasts for The View, Aug. 17-21

"The View," now in Season 29, is America's most-watched daytime talk show. Called "the most important political TV show in America" by The New York Times, the Daytime Emmy® Award-winning talk show is a priority destination for up-to-the-minute Hot Topics, invaluable conversations, celebrities, newsmakers and politicians. "The View" is executive produced by Brian Teta and is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, visit theview.tv and follow "The View" (@theviewabc) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Sara Haines (@sarahaines), Alyssa Farah Griffin (@alyssafarah) and Ana Navarro (@ananavarrofl) on Instagram.

Encore broadcasts for "The View" the week of Aug. 17-21 are as follows (subject to change):

Monday, Aug. 17 (OAD: 6/2/26) — Former first lady Jill Biden (author, "View from the East Wing: A Memoir")

Tuesday, Aug. 18 (OAD: 6/18/26) — Joan Cusack (actor, "Toy Story 5")

Wednesday, Aug. 19 (OAD: 6/3/26) — Kara Swisher guest co-hosts (host, "On with Kara Swisher" podcast and "Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever"); Nicholas Galitzine (actor, "Masters of the Universe")

Thursday, Aug. 20 (OAD: 6/4/26) — Kara Swisher guest co-hosts (host, "On with Kara Swisher" podcast and "Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever"); Marlon and Shawn Wayans (actors, co-stars, writers and producers, "Scary Movie")

Friday, Aug. 21 (OAD: 5/5/26) — Sally Field (actor, "Remarkably Bright Creatures"); Jamie Lynn Sigler (author, "And So It Is...: A Memoir of Acceptance and Hope")

The co-hosts are talking the hottest pop culture topics on "The Weekend View":

Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22-23 (OAD 7/11-12/26) — The new season of "Love Island" dips into the manosphere. Is Madonna singing a new tune about ex, Sean Penn? Director Christopher Nolan on Zendaya's "perfect" performance in "The Odyssey." Plus, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi rewrites her reality TV past.

Full episodes of "The View" are available on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app, along with new daily episodes of "Behind the Table." The "Behind the Table" original podcast series is now in its third season, with videos of the full episodes posted on YouTube daily.

New episodes of "The Weekend View" premiere on the 24/7 streaming platform ABC NEWS LIVE on Saturdays at 7:30 a.m. ET. The 30-minute weekend expansion, hosted by THE TALK show's Friday panel and now in its second season, will re-air throughout the weekend.

Photo Credit: Jeff Lipsky

Jimmy Kimmel Live, Aug. 17-21

ABC's Emmy® Award-winning late-night talk show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live," airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

The following episodes are scheduled to air the week of Aug. 17-21 (subject to change):

Monday, Aug. 17 – Guest Host Rosie O'Donnell

1. Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso") 2. Ana Gasteyer ("Schmigadoon!") 3. Bella Brown sits in with The Cletones

Tuesday, Aug. 18 – Guest Host Rosie O'Donnell

1. Jean Smart ("Hacks") 2. Richard Gadd ("Half Man") 3. Bella Brown sits in with The Cletones

Wednesday, Aug. 19 – Guest Host Rosie O'Donnell

1. Charlie Day ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") 2. Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary") 3. Bella Brown sits in with The Cletones

Thursday, Aug. 20 – Guest Host Rosie O'Donnell

1. Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman 2. Shawn Hatosy ("The Pitt") 3. Musical Guest Sydney James Harcourt 4. Bella Brown sits in with The Cletones

Friday, Aug. 21 — TBC

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis, Aug. 17-21

The Emmy® Award-nominated newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. ET on ABC News Live, America's No. 1 streaming news channel. ABC NEWS LIVE is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC NEWS LIVE apps, and more.

Highlights of the week include the following (subject to change):

Monday, Aug. 17 — GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter Lukas Graham ("Good Times")

Tuesday, Aug. 18 — Singer-songwriter Max McNown ("Leave On A Light"); author Alex Aster ("Barbie: Dreamscape")

Wednesday, Aug. 19 — Comedian Kelsey Cook ("Kelsey Cook: Happy Hour"); British DJ and producer Cloonee ("Are You Still You?")

Thursday, Aug. 20 — Actress Tal Anderson from "The Pitt" shares more on her children's book about school being a place to show exactly who you are ("Oh, Tal! Not Like That")

Friday, Aug. 21 — Actress and model Nicole Williams English ("The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project")

ABC programming, including these upcoming episodes, will be available on demand and via Hulu.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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