 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Rolling Stones Discuss New Album, Longevity, Losing Charlie Watts

The band reflects on decades together and what has kept them going.

By:


Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood joined Willie Geist for TODAY's Sunday Sitdown to discuss The Rolling Stones' 27th studio album, "Foreign Tongues." The conversation covered the making of the new record as well as the band's history and the loss of longtime drummer Charlie Watts.

During the interview, the three musicians reflected on how they came together as a band decades ago, tracing the roots of their collaboration. They also opened up about Watts, addressing his absence and what his loss has meant to the group's dynamic.

Jagger, Richards and Wood also shared what they described as the secret to their rock 'n' roll longevity, offering insight into how the band has continued to make music together over the course of their career. The discussion centered on both the new album and the group's enduring partnership.

The appearance focused heavily on the creation of "Foreign Tongues," with the trio discussing their approach to the new material and how it fits within the band's broader body of work.

Recent Articles
THE ROLLING STONES Release New Single 'Who You Callin' Crazy'
THE ROLLING STONES Release New Single 'Who You Callin' Crazy'
10/20/2026
THE ROLLING STONES to Release FOREIGN TONGUES, LOOSE LIPS Deluxe Edition
THE ROLLING STONES to Release FOREIGN TONGUES, LOOSE LIPS Deluxe Edition
10/14/2026
THE ROLLING STONES Announce FOREIGN TONGUES, LOOSE LIPS Deluxe Edition
THE ROLLING STONES Announce FOREIGN TONGUES, LOOSE LIPS Deluxe Edition
10/14/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central Pixel
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $101
More Hot Shows Discounts