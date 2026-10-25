Rolling Stones Discuss New Album, Longevity, Losing Charlie Watts

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood joined Willie Geist for TODAY's Sunday Sitdown to discuss The Rolling Stones' 27th studio album, "Foreign Tongues." The conversation covered the making of the new record as well as the band's history and the loss of longtime drummer Charlie Watts.

During the interview, the three musicians reflected on how they came together as a band decades ago, tracing the roots of their collaboration. They also opened up about Watts, addressing his absence and what his loss has meant to the group's dynamic.

Jagger, Richards and Wood also shared what they described as the secret to their rock 'n' roll longevity, offering insight into how the band has continued to make music together over the course of their career. The discussion centered on both the new album and the group's enduring partnership.

The appearance focused heavily on the creation of "Foreign Tongues," with the trio discussing their approach to the new material and how it fits within the band's broader body of work.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 6 Days 12 Hrs 33 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone