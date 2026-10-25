Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Rolling Stones Discuss New Album, Longevity, Losing Charlie Watts
The band reflects on decades together and what has kept them going.
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood joined Willie Geist for TODAY's Sunday Sitdown to discuss The Rolling Stones' 27th studio album, "Foreign Tongues." The conversation covered the making of the new record as well as the band's history and the loss of longtime drummer Charlie Watts.
During the interview, the three musicians reflected on how they came together as a band decades ago, tracing the roots of their collaboration. They also opened up about Watts, addressing his absence and what his loss has meant to the group's dynamic.
Jagger, Richards and Wood also shared what they described as the secret to their rock 'n' roll longevity, offering insight into how the band has continued to make music together over the course of their career. The discussion centered on both the new album and the group's enduring partnership.
The appearance focused heavily on the creation of "Foreign Tongues," with the trio discussing their approach to the new material and how it fits within the band's broader body of work.
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