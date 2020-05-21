Ricky Martin to Guest Judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS

VH1 today announced that multiple Grammy award-winning artist, Ricky Martin, will grace the MAIN STAGE for the highly anticipated premiere episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" airing Friday, June 5th at 8PM ET/PT. The global superstar will guest judge the all star queens in a dynamic premiere where the returning favorites open the library for a reading mini-challenge and hit the runway for a "Werq the World" variety extravaganza.

Martin will kick off a show stopping line up of guest judges including Tessa Thompson, Madison Beer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Nicole Byer, Sarah Hyland, Tommy Dorfman, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Bebe Rexha, Jane Krakowski, Sam Richardson and Todrick Hall who will join RuPaul and judge alongside show regulars Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews.

This season, the traditional elimination rules for "All Stars" have been shaken up. At the end of each episode, RuPaul will name one top all star of the week. That queen will lip sync for her legacy against a mysterious lip sync assassin, chosen from the most iconic performers in "Drag Race" herstory. If the top all star of the week wins the lip sync, she wins a $10,000 tip and the power to eliminate the bottom queen of her choice. If the lip sync assassin wins, a bottom queen selected from a secret group vote gets the chop, and the $10,000 rolls over until a top all star wins.

The 10 competing queens will give their all to impress the judges as they vie for a spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame" and a grand prize of $100,000. The previously announced queens include Alexis Mateo (Season 3, All Stars 1), Blair St. Clair (Season 10), Derrick Barry (Season 8), India Ferrah (Season 3), Jujubee (Season 2, All Stars 1), Mariah Paris Balenciaga (Season 3), Mayhem Miller (Season 10), Miz Cracker (Season 10), Ongina (Season 1) and Shea Couleé (Season 9).

"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 12 reunion airs Friday, May 22nd at 8PM ET/PT followed by the finale on Friday, May 29th at 8PM ET/PT on VH1.

Viewers will get a chance to catch up on every season of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" with a special marathon consisting of all episodes beginning Saturday, May 30th from 6AM ET/PT through Sunday, May 31st 11PM ET/PT on Logo.

Leading into the premiere of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," "All Stars" winners Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck will host a special movie marathon of Legally Blonde, 27 Dresses, and The Devil Wears Prada from 1PM to 8PM ET/PT on Friday, June 5th on VH1.

For more information on "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" and up-to-date news, go to www.vh1press.com. Join the conversation using #AllStars5 and follow the official accounts on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and TikTok.

"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" and "RuPaul's Drag Race" are produced by World of Wonder Productions, with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers. Tim Palazzola serves as executive producer and Jen Passovoy serves as producer.

