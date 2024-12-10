Renee Rapp & More Join 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ABC and Dick Clark Productions have announced additional performers for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025.”

Performances from the West Coast Party will include Alanis Morissette, with special guest Reneé Rapp, Dasha, DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live! starring Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick & Doug E. Fresh, Ernest, HARDY, Kesha, Laufey, Natasha Bedingfield, and T-Pain. Additionally, Blake Shelton will perform from Las Vegas, Luis Fonsi from his native Puerto Rico, and TLC joins the star-studded Times Square lineup in New York in a performance sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025” will air Tuesday, Dec. 31, live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. EST and stream next day on Hulu.

This year will mark the second consecutive year that Dick Clark Productions and iHeartMedia, the leading audio media company in America, will broadcast “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” live across 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide including Z100 New York, KIIS-FM Los Angeles, KISS FM Chicago, Q102 Philly, THE NEW MIX 102.9 Dallas, and more. Music fans across the country can listen in to iHeartRadio stations to catch “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025,” live on Tuesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8 p.m. EST. The show will also be available to stream live on the iHeartRadio app.

Alanis Morissette will kick off the 30th anniversary celebration of her acclaimed and influential album “JAGGED LITTLE PILL,” one of the bestselling albums of all time. Morissette will take the stage multiple times throughout the night and will be joined by special guest Reneé Rapp for a performance of “You Oughta Know.”

With 40 Top 10 singles and 29 No. 1 songs, award-winning country music superstar Blake Shelton will perform some of his biggest hits as well as “Texas,” his latest single and first new solo song in two years, from Las Vegas.

Country music singer-songwriter Dasha will make her “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” debut with a performance of “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’),” which garnered over 10 billion views on TikTok and has officially been RIAA-certified platinum and gold in the U.S. and 17 other countries in the world.

DJ Cassidy will bring his trailblazing “Pass The Mic Live!” experience to “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” with hip-hop icons Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick & Doug E. Fresh, who all united this past summer for their groundbreaking “Pass The Mic Live!” Las Vegas Residency, inspired by old world Las Vegas mainstays like The Rat Pack.

Breakout country singer-songwriter Ernest will culminate his exciting year of CMA, Billboard and GRAMMY® nominations with a medley performance of his hit song “Why Dallas” off his current album “Nashville, Tennessee” and the GRAMMY-nominated collaboration “I Had Some Help,” which was co-written by Ernest.

Culminating a significant 2024 that included his new album “QUIT!!” and a U.S. headline tour, genre-bending singer-songwriter HARDY will perform a medley of “PSYCHO” and “TRUCK BED.”

Global pop sensation Kesha will deliver an unforgettable performance celebrating 15 years of her iconic hit TiK ToK while showcasing “JOYRIDE,” her groundbreaking first release as an independent artist this year.

Laufey, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist who the New York Times called “Gen Z’s pop jazz icon,” will make her “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” debut with her hit song “From The Start.”

Puerto Rico native Luis Fonsi will ring in the New Year in Puerto Rico and perform a medley spanning some of his greatest hits from the last decade. Fonsi’s performance will take place just before midnight in the Atlantic Time Zone, one hour before the ball drops in Times Square.

Natasha Bedingfield will return to “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” to perform and celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of the most defining pop anthems, “Unwritten,” which she first performed on the show in 2007.

In a performance sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line, trailblazers TLC, the bestselling American girl group of all time with over 65 million records sold worldwide, will take the Times Square stage and perform hits from their groundbreaking career, including songs off their multiplatinum album “Crazysexycool,” which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2024.

GRAMMY Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and global cultural icon T-Pain will take the stage and perform two medleys of his greatest hits.

The show, which marks its 54th year, celebrates the year’s very best in music with hours of dynamic performances, America’s favorite personalities and a look at New Year’s celebrations around the globe. “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025” is produced by Dick Clark Productions with Ryan Seacrest, Michael Dempsey and Barry Adelman serving as executive producers.

Comments