Regal Theatres Announces New Partnership with Pepsi

In an epic love story destined for the big screen, Pepsi is joining Regal, one of the largest theatre circuits in the U.S., to take movie viewing to the next level. This spring, Pepsi and Regal will infuse their mutual passion for entertainment into every aspect of the movie-going experience, from inspired concessions to award-worthy pre-and post-show entertainment.

This partnership comes on the heels of Pepsi's new campaign unveil, "That's What I Like," inspired by its fans' love for the product and their confidence to proudly like what they like, without worrying about what others will think. In fact, Pepsi drinkers are two times more likely than non-Pepsi drinkers to clap at the end of a movie.

"Pepsi is a brand that understands the powerful connectivity of entertainment and shares our passion for creating moments of pure enjoyment for our fans," exclaimed John Curry, Senior Vice President of Food Service, Regal. "The stars aligned to connect us with the diverse PepsiCo cast of products - smash hits for movie fans and another reason why Regal is the best place to watch a movie."

In arly 2020, Regal's 546 theatres with 7,178 screens, will begin serving Pepsi along with other fan-favorite beverages including Pepsi Zero Sugar, MTN DEW, LIFEWTR, bubly sparkling water, Pure Leaf and AMP Game Fuel in early 2020. Fans can devour the latest flicks while pairing popcorn with frozen Pepsi drinks. It's an exciting sequel to PepsiCo's premiere at Regal with Frito Lay snacks, which already brings intrigue to Regal theatres nationwide with headliners like Cheetos Popcorn and Doritos Nachos. Pepsi and Regal also will delight fans with exclusive limited-time product offers and entertainment sneak peeks.

"We can't think of a better way to ring in the new decade than to team up with Regal to create magic at the movies," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "Pepsi has a storied history in cinema, appearing in some of the most iconic moments on the big screen. We're looking forward to sharing the perfect popcorn-pairing drink, as well as our partnerships across movies, sports, music and gaming, to celebrate a new age of cinema."





