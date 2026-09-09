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Jackson White Opens Up About Growing Up with a Famous Mother

The actor also detailed the start of his relationship with Grace Van Patten.

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Jackson White sat down with Drew Barrymore for his debut daytime talk show appearance on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, using the conversation to reflect on what it was like growing up with a famous mother. The sit-down marked White's first time in the daytime interview format, giving him room to speak candidly about his upbringing.

Much of the conversation centered on family and personal history, with White walking Barrymore through his experience being raised by a well-known parent and how that shaped his own path. The interview offered a rare look into that side of his life beyond his work on screen.

White also discussed his relationship with actress Grace Van Patten, recounting how the two decided to get together. The topic gave the sit-down a lighter, more personal turn alongside the family history he shared earlier in the conversation.

The appearance covered both threads in detail, pairing reflection on his upbringing with the story of his relationship, rounding out a debut interview that moved between reflective and personal territory.

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