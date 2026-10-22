Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker Honor Dolly Parton at Opry Tribute
The all-star concert also made headlines on Good Morning America's Pop News segment.
Dozens of country music stars gathered at the Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday night to perform at a special concert honoring Dolly Parton's life and career, with musicians delivering renditions of her songs throughout the evening. The event brought Reba McEntire, Ella Langley, Darius Rucker and Carrie Underwood together in Nashville for the tribute, part of a broader celebration honoring Parton in the city she has long called home.
A first clip shows the red carpet arrivals ahead of the tribute concert, with Lara Spencer sharing details of the event during a Pop News segment. Spencer's report captured the buildup to the evening, with music stars arriving for what became a citywide moment of recognition for Parton.
A second clip focuses on the Grand Ole Opry concert itself, showing highlights from the performances delivered by McEntire, Langley, Rucker and Underwood as they each took turns performing some of Parton's songs during the Wednesday night event. The footage moves through several of the evening's performances, giving a look at how the artists approached the tribute on the Opry stage.
The Nashville celebration had been building for days before the concert took place. As detailed in a prior report from Good Morning America, Spencer had previewed the citywide tribute, including a Halloween-season event tied to the celebration known as Dolly-ween, before later recapping the star-studded gathering for viewers. That earlier coverage also noted how country artists have continued Parton's tradition of community philanthropy, a thread that ran alongside the musical tributes delivered at the Opry.
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