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Sadie Sink kept her cards close to the chest when Jimmy Fallon pressed her on fan theories surrounding her top-secret role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day during a stop on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The actress declined to confirm or deny any of the speculation swirling online, giving the studio audience little more than a knowing smile in response to Fallon's questions.

Sink also spoke about starring in Romeo & Juliet on the West End, giving viewers a look at her current stage work alongside the film secrecy. The conversation offered a rare pairing of her theatrical role with the buzz surrounding her blockbuster film project, letting Sink discuss the London production while staying vague about the Marvel role fans are eager to learn more about.

Beyond the Spider-Man questioning, the segment shifted into a lighter format as Sink and Fallon played a round of You Read My Mind, the show's recurring guessing game that pits host against guest in a battle of matching answers. The game gave Sink a chance to show a more playful side after fielding pointed questions about her upcoming film role.

The appearance mixed career talk with game-show antics, a format Fallon regularly uses to draw out guests without forcing them to reveal plot details. Sink's answers throughout the segment leaned into humor rather than hints, keeping the specifics of her Spider-Man role under wraps while giving fans confirmation of her West End run in Romeo & Juliet.

More on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Recent Articles Sadie Sink Stays Tight-Lipped on Spider-Man Role, Talks West End's ROMEO & JULIET

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