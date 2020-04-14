Rashida Jones, Stoopid Buddy Stoodios Team Up for Quibi Series FILTHY ANIMALS

Quibi has announced the development of 'FILTHY ANIMALS* (working title),' a 2d animated Science fiction comedy series featuring Rashida Jones, written by acclaimed artists and twin brothers, Nikolai and Simon Haas; and produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.

'FILTHY ANIMALS' follows SUNNY DAY (Jones) as a too smart for her own good, lonely 12 year old suburban middle schooler who befriends a selfish, renegade, messy, suave adoptive cat, Cruz.

Raised in Austin, Texas, twins Nikolai and Simon Haas (b. 1984) founded The Haas Brothers in Los Angeles in 2010. Known for their exceptional craftsmanship, they have evolved from fabricators and collaborators to nimble cross-pollinators in creative disciplines including fashion, film, art, and design.

Their work explores aesthetic themes related to nature, Science fiction, sexuality, and psychedelia in materials that range from brass, porcelain, and fur, to highly technical resins and polyurethane. Their work is in the permanent collections of the RISD Museum in Providence, RI, the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York, NY, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, NY. The Haas Brothers live and work in Los Angeles, CA.

Rashida Jones and Will McCormack launched their production company Le Train Train in 2013 with an overall deal at Warner Bros. TV, through which they produced NBC's 'A TO Z' Le Train Train also co-produced Netflix's docu-series 'HOT GIRLS WANTED: TURNED ON,; a continuation of the 2015 Emmy-nominated documentary 'HOT GIRLS WANTED,' and executive produced the hit dramedy series 'CLAWS,' which premiered on TNT in 2017. Currently, Le Train Train is producing the AMC series 'KEVIN CAN F*** HIMSELF' and has a first-look deal to develop and produce television with MRC Studios.

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios is an artist-friendly collective that houses some of the finest talent in all of animation and live-action, showcasing a knack for creating unique visuals and telling character driven stories with an uncanny sensibility. Stoopid Buddy Stoodios is home to the longest running stop-motion show on television, the Emmy Award-winning Robot Chicken, as well as the Emmy Award-nominated SuperMansion with Bryan Cranston. Stoopid Buddy Stoodios is currently in production on Crossing Swords, which is set to premiere as part of the Hulu Originals slate in 2020. The company's multiple-building campus and state-of-the-art facility located in Burbank, makes it one of the largest studios specializing in live-action, puppetry, stop-motion, 2D and CG animation in California. The company's work covers the entertainment gamut, ranging from charming hand-crafted animation all the way to high-end live-action feature films.





